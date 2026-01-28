DHS Throws Stephen Miller Under the Bus for Alex Pretti Smear Campaign
As public sentiment turns on Donald Trump’s administration, the blame game heats up.
The Department of Homeland appears to have found a new scapegoat on behalf of federal agents who brutally killed a U.S. citizen in broad daylight: White House deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has reportedly started blaming Miller for her decision to label Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by federal immigration agents in Minnesota over the weekend, as a “domestic terrorist.”
Although Noem’s Cabinet position means she outranks Miller, as an architect of the Trump administration’s lethal immigration policy, the ghoulish presidential adviser’s power does extend over DHS functions.
In a meeting with Donald Trump Monday — that notably excluded Miller — Noem made sure to emphasize that in the aftermath of the shooting, she’d been taking her directions from Miller and the president, a source told Axios.
“Everything I’ve done, I’ve done at the direction of the president and Stephen,” Noem told a person who relayed her remarks to Axios.
Some in the White House are blaming Customs and Border Patrol for furnishing Trump administration officials with an incident report offering scant details, leading them to believe Pretti had “brandished” a weapon. Once Miller heard that a gun had been involved, he immediately started to formulate a narrative in which Pretti intended to massacre federal agents, one source told Axios.
Minutes after DHS published a statement Saturday claiming Pretti was an “armed suspect” who “violently resisted” federal officers’ attempts to disarm him, Miller posted the baseless claim that Pretti was a “would-be assassin” who’d attempted to murder federal law enforcement officers. Noem then repeated this language in her press conference later that day.
Footage of the arrest indicated that federal agents were not aware that Pretti was armed when they started beating him, and that Pretti was already disarmed with his arms pinned above his head when he was shot at least 10 times.
It seems that Miller may be hoping to backtrack on his callous lies, and has suddenly changed his story on Alex Pretti’s killing after Trump’s inner circle began to turn on him.