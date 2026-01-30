Car With Trump Flag Runs Over High School Student Protesting ICE
The student was taken to a hospital for her injuries.
A girl was injured after being hit by a car sporting a large Trump flag on Thursday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle then sped away to screams from a crowd of high school students protesting ICE.
The incident took place outside Fremont High School in Fremont, Nebraska. In video captured by Veronica Sandoval of News Channel Nebraska, a young man is seen entering a red SUV with a Trump flag mounted on the back.
The young man reportedly drove past the protest multiple times before the incident, and student protesters heckled him from the side of his car before he began to drive away once more.
One girl in the crowd ran towards the car from the front, seemingly attempting to stop it. The car did not stop but accelerated slightly, striking the girl and throwing her to the ground. The SUV then stopped for a split second before accelerating again, away from the scene.
News Channel Nebraska reported that police and paramedics responded to the injury, and that the girl was alert and talking with first responders. She was loaded onto an ambulance and taken to a hospital.
It’s the latest in a growing number of protest incidents that have turned violent, with one of the most notable being Minnesota poet Renee Good, who was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross after attempting to drive her car away from him.