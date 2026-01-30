Skip Navigation
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Luigi Mangione Won’t Face Death Penalty Despite DOJ’s Best Efforts

Trump’s Justice Department failed in its quest to have Luigi Mangione executed.

Luigi Mangione flexes for the camera as his lawyer speaks to him.
Sarah Yenesel/Pool/Getty Images
Luigi Mangione appears with his lawyers for a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court, on December 8, 2025.

Luigi Mangione will not face the death penalty. 

Mangione, who is on trial for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, had his federal murder charges dismissed on technicality by a federal judge who determined that the shooting was not simultaneously committed during another act of violence. Prosecutors argued that stalking fulfilled that requirement, but the judge disagreed. 

U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett, a Biden appointee, left in place the stalking charges against Mangione, which would carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Thompson was killed in December 2024 on his way to an investor conference. Mangione, who has a history of severe back pain, noted in an alleged manifesto that the U.S. has the “most expensive healthcare system in the world” but “ranks #42 in life expectancy.”

“United [Healthcare] is the [indecipherable] largest company in the US by market cap, behind only Apple, Google, Walmart. It has grown and grown, but [h]as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allowed them to get away with it,” he wrote. The U.S. actually ranks even lower in life expectancy at sixtieth in the world. It is by far the most expensive.

This is a massive blow for Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Justice Department, as they made a spectacle out of seeking the death penalty for Mangione. President Trump even claimed on Fox News that Mangione “shot someone in the back as clear as you’re looking at me.... He shot him right in the middle of the back — instantly dead.... This is a sickness. This really has to be studied and investigated.” All of what Trump is was only alleged, undermining federal prosecutors’ case.

So much posturing and tough talk, only to have their dreams of capital punishment deferred by a technicality. It seems like the DOJ will have to go back to the drawing board.

 Mangione’s attorneys have yet to comment.  

This story has been updated. 

Finn Hartnett/
/

Car With Trump Flag Runs Over High School Student Protesting ICE

The student was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

A person holds up a sign that says, "Stop ICE!"
Stephanie Tacy/NurPhoto/Getty Images

A girl was injured after being hit by a car sporting a large Trump flag on Thursday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle then sped away to screams from a crowd of high school students protesting ICE.

The incident took place outside Fremont High School in Fremont, Nebraska. In video captured by Veronica Sandoval of News Channel Nebraska, a young man is seen entering a red SUV with a Trump flag mounted on the back.

The young man reportedly drove past the protest multiple times before the incident, and student protesters heckled him from the side of his car before he began to drive away once more.

One girl in the crowd ran toward the car from the front, seemingly attempting to stop it. The car did not stop but accelerated slightly, striking the girl and throwing her to the ground. The SUV then stopped for a split second before accelerating again, away from the scene.

News Channel Nebraska reported that police and paramedics responded to the injury, and that the girl was alert and talking with first responders. She was loaded onto an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

It’s the latest in a growing number of protest incidents that have turned violent, with one of the most notable being the shooting and killing of Minnesota poet Renee Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross after Good attempted to drive her car away from him.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Minneapolis Restaurant Manager Exposes JD Vance’s “Crazy” ICE Story

JD Vance says protesters harassed immigration agents at dinner. The manager of Darbar India Grill & Bar says that’s not really what happened.

Vice President JD Vance speaks at a podium and raises both hands as if in defense
Jim Watson/Pool/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance’s story about protesters mobbing off-duty ICE and Border Patrol officers in a Minneapolis restaurant is being challenged by local police—and the restaurant manager.

On Sunday, Vance posted a story on X about officers at dinner being doxed (in this case, just having their restaurant choice revealed) before protesters supposedly mobbed them. Vance claimed that the officers were locked inside the restaurant and that local police refused to help them because the authorities had instructed them not to do so. According to Vance, the off-duty officers only got help from their fellow federal agents.

But the manager of the restaurant that night said Vance’s retelling was off. Balli Singh of Darbar India Grill & Bar told Politico that he didn’t even know Vance was talking about his restaurant until the publication contacted him on Thursday and that the real story was very different. He said two men came into the restaurant at 8:30 p.m. on January 19 and asked why so many restaurants were closed or only offering takeout.

Singh said that ICE activity might have been the reason, to which one of the men said, “ICE is not problem.” The officers were in the middle of eating when some people came to the restaurant and told Singh that they suspected ICE was there. Singh said more people started to arrive and gathered near the men’s car. The agents told their server they were being harassed.

“One guy actually told me, ‘Brother, don’t come between this,’” Singh said, referring to one of the agents. “‘We’ll teach them a lesson.’” Only a few minutes later, uniformed officers arrived and the two men left shortly after that.

A Department of Homeland Security report of the incident claimed that one of the protesters who arrived locked the two agents in the restaurant, which Singh said he didn’t see anyone do, “even after in my cameras,” he added.

Local police have also fact-checked Vance’s retelling. “MPD monitored the situation and determined that the federal agents had sufficient resources available to manage the incident,” said Sgt. Garrett Parten, a public information officer for the department, in a statement to Politico about the incident.

“Records indicate the two individuals, and the assisting federal resources were able to leave the area within approximately 15 minutes of the initial 911 call. MPD was later notified that one of their vehicles had been left behind,” Parten said. “MPD monitored the vehicle until the agents were able to return and recover it.”

It seems that DHS agents may have exaggerated the incident to Vance, who took their account at face value and shared it to bolster the Trump administration’s narrative that Minneapolis protesters are aggressors against federal agents who are just trying to enforce immigration law. But it’s obvious to anyone on the ground or seeing video of these agents’ violent actions that the administration is telling lies.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Suggests Alex Pretti Deserved to Get Shot Dead

Donald Trump flew off the handle over a video of Pretti kicking a law enforcement vehicle.

A memorial for Alex Pretti
Madison Thorn/Anadolu/Getty Images

For all his platitudes in the wake of Alex Pretti’s death, Donald Trump doesn’t seem to care about or respect the slain ICU nurse one bit.

In a Truth Social post late Thursday night, the president coldly referred to Pretti as an “agitator” and claimed that his “stock has gone way down.”

“Agitator and, perhaps, insurrectionist, Alex Pretti’s stock has gone way down with the just released video of him screaming and spitting in the face of a very calm and under control ICE Officer, and then crazily kicking in a new and very expensive government vehicle, so hard and violent, in fact, that the taillight broke off in pieces,” Trump wrote.

Pretti was identified in previously unseen footage Thursday, tying him to another clash with officers 11 days before ICE agents killed him. In the clip, he can be seen shouting, spitting, and kicking a government SUV before several agents tackled him to the ground.

CNN reported Tuesday that an earlier incident between Pretti and ICE agents had left him with a broken rib, though they cited an anonymous source and did not make mention of where or when it allegedly happened.

A representative for the family told the Minnesota Star Tribune Wednesday that they could not confirm if Pretti broke his rib interacting with officers, but recalled that a previous altercation between Pretti and federal agents had torn his clothes and left him in pain with unknown injuries, which the representative noted Pretti did not seek medical treatment for.

“It was quite a display of abuse and anger, for all to see, crazed and out of control,” Trump continued. “The ICE Officer was calm and cool, not an easy thing to be under those circumstances! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

In just a few short weeks, Operation Metro Surge has conducted militarized raids across Minnesota, terrorizing residents and killing two U.S. citizens while carrying out Trump’s immigration agenda.

In defense of the plan, Trump and his allies have challenged the Second Amendment, suggesting that Pretti deserved to die for carrying a gun—despite the fact that he was licensed to do so. They also unsuccessfully tried to smear Pretti and the other victim, award-winning poet Renee Nicole Good, as “domestic terrorists” intent on killing federal officers.

But their deaths—and the ensuing smear campaign—were not received well by the American public. Instead, protests ensued across the country, demanding an immediate end to ICE’s brutality. People of all stripes flooded town halls and Republicans and Democrats alike vented their frustrations, booing at a recent Homeland Security funding package that provided ongoing support for ICE.

Trump initially appeared wary of the boiling tensions. Earlier this week, he tapped border czar Tom Homan to oversee the agency’s presence in Minnesota, replacing Customs and Border Protection chief Greg Bovino in the process. On Thursday, Homan told reporters that he was working on a “drawdown” plan to scale back the number of agents occupying the North Star State.

None of that appeared to matter by that evening, though, when a reporter asked Trump if the administration was finally going to scale back in Minnesota.

“No, no. Not at all,” Trump replied.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

So Many People Ditched Melania Premiere—Including Her Son

A hot mic at the premiere of Melania Trump’s documentary captured the long list of people who never showed up.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump pose for the cameras in front of a Melania backdrop during the premiere of her documentary at the Kennedy Center. Melania Trump purses her lips like crazy.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend Amazon MGM’s Melania world premiere at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on January 29.

Nearly a dozen people close to the Trump administration skipped out on the world premiere of Melania Trump’s new documentary, Melania—even her own son. 

Multiple family members were no-shows at the first lady’s big night at the Kennedy Center Thursday, including Barron Trump, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Ivanka Trump. Several Trump officials—including Vice President JD Vance—and high-profile conservative influencers who were invited to the premiere also skipped, as a hot mic on the black carpet captured a staff reaction to the absences. 

“Who didn’t show on the red carpet? Kari Lake, she didn’t show. Brett Baier, Kellyanne Conway, Riley Gaines, Benny Johnson … [Homeland Security Secretary Kristi] Noem didn’t show. Bondi didn’t show, weird,” staff said. They also noted that FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi weren’t there, although reports reveal they eventually showed up. 

So who actually showed up to watch this documentary? Nicki Minaj was there, as was Trump lawyer Alina Habba, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and second lady Usha Vance. Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Saudi royalty, and Mike Tyson stopped by a White House premiere of the documentary last weekend. 

The lack of enthusiasm from even the most loyal members of the Trump administration speaks to how useless and inopportune this documentary is. No one cares about Melania, not even the people who get paid to.  

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Feds Arrest Don Lemon and Minnesota Journalist Covering ICE

The Department of Justice has already tried to charge Don Lemon for covering an anti-ICE protest in a church.

Don Lemon points while speaking into a microphone
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Don Lemon

Federal agents arrested two Black journalists—Don Lemon and independent Minnesota journalist Georgia Fort—and two Black activists on Thursday night. 

“At my direction, early this morning federal agents arrested Don Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota,” Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote. “More details soon.”

Each person arrested was connected to an anti-ICE protest at a church in St. Paul earlier this month. It is unclear what they will be charged with, and it appears they are being targeted for their First Amendment rights. 

“Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy awards,” a statement from Lemon’s lawyer read. “Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done … Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case. This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.” 

The Justice Department announced that they would “pursue charges” against Lemon just over a week ago. 

“Don Lemon himself has come out and said he knew exactly what was going to happen inside that facility,”  Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said on ‘The Benny Show’ earlier this month. “He went into the facility, and then he began — quote, unquote — ‘committing journalism,’ as if that’s sort of a shield from being a part, an embedded part, of a criminal conspiracy. It isn’t.”

Fort was detained in her home in St. Paul, Minnesota. 


“I wanted to alert the public that agents are at my door right now, they’re saying that they were able to go before a grand jury … and that they have a warrant for my arrest,” Fort said in a Facebook live video before being arrested.

“As a member of the press, I filmed the church protest a few weeks ago, and now I’m being arrested for that,” she added. “It’s hard to understand how we have a Constitution, constitutional rights, when we can just be arrested for being a member of the press.”

This story has been updated.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Announces His Surprising Pick for Next Fed Chair: Kevin Warsh

President Trump’s nominee for the next chair of the Federal Reserve was very much not the obvious choice.

Kevin Warsh speaks at a lectern.
Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Kevin Warsh, former governor of the Federal Reserve, speaks during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings at the IMF headquarters in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2025.

Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Jerome Powell as chairman of the Federal Reserve actually has a long history as an inflation hawk, not the most obvious choice for a president who keeps pushing for lower interest rates.

Trump announced on Truth Social Friday morning that Kevin Warsh, 55, will be his nominee to lead the central bank. “I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Kevin Warsh to be the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM,” Trump wrote. “I have known Kevin for a long period of time, and have no doubt that he will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best. On top of everything else, he is ‘central casting,’ and he will never let you down.”

Warsh is a former Federal Reserve governor who worked as an economist for the White House during the George W. Bush administration. In April 2009, as unemployment skyrocketed during the Great Recession, Warsh was especially concerned about interest rates being lowered too much, seeing inflation as a greater risk.

“I continue to be more worried about upside risks to inflation than downside risks,” Warsh said during a Fed meeting at the time. During those years, he helped manage the financial crisis with then–Fed Chair Ben Bernanke and Timothy Geithner, who was New York Fed president at the time and would later become treasury secretary under President Obama.

In recent months, Warsh has changed his tune and spoken favorably of lowering interest rates, which seems to have caught the eye of President Trump, who otherwise wouldn’t have made the seemingly conventional pick.

Trump has railed against Powell for not lowering interest rates enough, even pushing an unprecedented criminal investigation into the Fed. But amid that controversy, Warsh’s nomination will now go to the Senate Banking Committee, and after a public hearing, the Senate will vote on whether to confirm him.

Some Republican senators, such as Lisa Murkowski and Thom Tillis, have said they would hold up the president’s Fed nominations while the criminal investigation continues, echoed by leading Democrats.

“No Republican purporting to care about Fed independence should agree to move forward with this nomination until Trump drops his witch hunts of the current Chairman of the Federal Reserve and Governor Lisa Cook,” said Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, a member of the banking committee.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

DOJ in Uproar Over Official Response to Alex Pretti

Federal prosecutors threatened to quit en masse.

People attend a vigil for Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors in Minnesota are floating the possibility of a mass resignation in protest of the Justice Department’s response to the recent ICE killings of two U.S. citizens.

Prosecutors expressed their frustration to U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen, Donald Trump’s appointee to lead the Minneapolis office, irate over the Justice Department’s retroactive smear campaign to justify the deaths of ICU nurse Alex Pretti and award-winning poet Renee Nicole Good. In an act of defiance, federal prosecutors in the state have reportedly told Rosen that they might resign en masse, leaving the office to crumble under the weight of the unattended workload, officials told The Washington Post Thursday.

It’s not an empty threat: At least one prosecutor in the office’s criminal division has already resigned, reported the Post.

But ICE’s time pillaging Minnesota is almost up.

Border czar Tom Homan, who recently took the reins of ICE and its sister agency, Customs and Border Protection, told reporters Thursday that he is working on a “drawdown” plan to scale back the number of agents occupying the North Star State.

He noted, however, that he is “not surrendering the president’s mission in immigration enforcement.”

But the way that federal agencies have gone about enacting that agenda has been nothing short of illegal. The chief federal district judge in the state declared in a legal memo Wednesday that ICE had violated 96 court orders since Operation Metro Surge began last month.

“ICE has likely violated more court orders in January 2026 than some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence,” Chief U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz wrote.

In just a few short weeks, Operation Metro Surge has conducted militarized raids across Minnesota, terrorizing residents while carrying out what state officials have described as “unconstitutional stops and arrests, all under the guise of lawful immigration enforcement.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Here’s Why Tulsi Gabbard Was at FBI’s Georgia Election Office Raid

It has nothing to do with her actual job.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard sits in Donald Trump's Cabinet meeting
Yuri Gripas/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The White House just gave a wild explanation for why Tulsi Gabbard was spotted lurking around a federal raid at the Fulton County, Georgia, election office on Wednesday.

Having been completely sidelined from the typical responsibilities of the director of national intelligence, Gabbard has spent months leading an investigation into President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about the results of the 2020 presidential election, White House officials told The Wall Street Journal Thursday.

Gabbard has reportedly regularly briefed Trump and his chief of staff Susie Wiles, as well as other well-known election deniers Cleta Mitchell, a far-right activist with the ear of the president, and Kurt Olsen, a former lawyer for the Trump campaign who helped mount the “Stop the Steal” lawsuits.

Gabbard is expected to produce a report on her findings—but we wouldn’t advise election denialists to get their hopes up. Gabbard’s other so-called investigations haven’t gone too well. Last year, her attempt to prove that former President Barack Obama had committed treason fell hilariously flat.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Gabbard was tapped to look into the president’s favorite conspiracy theory, because she’s known to spread far-fetched conspiracy theories herself—specifically ones pushed by Moscow.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Hakeem Jeffries Has Totally Pathetic Plan to Rein in ICE

The House minority leader wants to ban something that is already illegal.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks
Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is leaping into action to protect American citizens by banning … something that is already illegal.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Capitol Thursday, Jeffries announced that, as a condition of supporting legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security as it continues its deadly immigration enforcement crackdown in Minneapolis, Democrats will demand a ban on deporting American citizens.

“In what country are we living in if it’s controversial to prohibit [the deportation] of American citizens?” Jeffries said. “That shouldn’t even be a discussion.”

It shouldn’t be up for discussion because it is already illegal. Deporting American citizens is not permitted under the Immigration and Nationality Act, which outlines the rules for deporting noncitizens. It also violates a 1958 Supreme Court ruling that found stripping a person of their American citizenship violated the Eighth Amendment protection against “cruel and unusual punishment.”

But the Trump administration is still doing it anyway, sweeping up American citizens as part of its dragnet immigration enforcement efforts.

Senate Democrats also pitched immigration reforms such as requiring federal agents to wear body cameras, banning the use of face masks, and enforcing a new code of conduct. But they’re missing the point.

It seems that Jeffries, along with his Senate colleagues, haven’t quite grasped the fact that the cruelties of Donald Trump’s lawless immigration crackdown are not subject to reform because they are already lawless. Instead, Democrats will continue to find ways to soothe their conscience while filling the coffers of federal agencies that allowed American citizens to be killed in the streets.

