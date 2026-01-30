Epstein Emails Reveal How He Tried to Hide His Friendship With Trump
Ghislaine Maxwell reminded Jeffrey Epstein he’d said “not to involve Donald.”
President Donald Trump was named in more of convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s unsealed emails on Friday.
After the Department of Justice released a new trove of emails, social media sleuths and journalists scoured the files for mentions of Trump, who had a long and well-documented friendship with Epstein.
It’s hard to say when that friendship ended, but Trump claimed in 2019 that he hadn’t spoken to Epstein for “15 years.” He has denied being a part of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.
But two new emails unearthed by The Bulwark’s Sarah Longwell appear suspicious. On March 22, 2011, Epstein emailed a man named “Nicholas L. Ribis” the following (edited to correct spelling and grammar):
The girl in the new papers that has made all this trouble said she worked at Mar-a-Lago when she was 15, in 1998. I’m virtually positive that is a lie. It was when she was 17, in 2000. Her name is [REDACTED]. Who would I go to verify? I don’t know how Donald would respond?
Epstein’s longtime accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell then replied (edited to correct spelling):
I thought you said not to involve Donald—anyway so now the die is cast—you now have to get her employment record—It will either show she started work in 1999 or 2000, as she was full-time there, and I believe you cannot be a minor and work full-time anywhere, so she had to be at least 16 to be in full-time employment. Perhaps start that way—that alone would kill her allegation that she was 15—as I said, you can’t work full-time anywhere at that age … either that or she gave fake ID to Mar-a-Lago, which is also possible …
Maxwell reminding Epstein that he said “not to involve” Trump in his sex trafficking scandal is vague, but it could imply that Epstein knew Trump was at least partially involved in the crimes. If so, it’s no wonder that Trump’s DOJ has been periodically removing files that mention the president from the official government database.