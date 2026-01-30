Epstein Emails Reveal How He Tried to Hide His Friendship With Trump

It was ridiculous to see a top Justice Department official feign confusion at the most pertinent question that anyone could have asked him at that moment. The department released three million files related to Epstein, who was facing federal charges of sex-trafficking of minors when he died. Many of his victims have come forward over the years to talk about how they were abused by Epstein and his friends.

Just this week, Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell claimed that 29 friends of the late sex trafficker were “protected” by the Justice Department by way of “secret settlements.”

“So Todd Blanche is claiming: They have 6 MILLION *files* (and have released <5% of it in 3M *pages*), [and proved] that Epstein and Maxwell trafficked. But CAN’T prove who they trafficked to,” professor Adam Cochran wrote on X. “How stupid do you need to be, to believe that? Even if you somehow don’t think its Trump, then at the very least Trump’s DoJ is protecting wealthy abusers!”