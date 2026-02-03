Woman Shot by Border Patrol Says Agent Appeared to Take “Trophy Photo”

In her testimony, Martinez revealed a new detail about what happened after she was shot.

“After being at the hospital for less than three hours, I was discharged from the hospital into custody of the FBI. As we left the hospital, I was escorted out through the back in a wheelchair. I observed over dozens of Border Patrol agents waiting outside the hospital,” Martinez said. “One of the agents came up to me with his cell phone and took a photograph of me. It was the same agent who had previously kept coming in and out [of my hospital] room, and I had to repeatedly tell him to leave. I told him I did not consent … but he did not care. It still haunts me that this agent has my photo on his phone. Was this the agent that shot me? Was this a trophy for him?”

Marimar Martinez: I was escorted out through the back in a https://t.co/HBG9JTEKDG of the agents came up to me with his cell phone and took a photograph of me. It still haunts me that this agent has my photo on his phone. Was this the agent that shot me? Was this a trophy for… pic.twitter.com/dloJrYmqc8 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 3, 2026

Why did a federal agent keep coming into Martinez’s room while she laid in her hospital bed? And why did he have to take her picture if she had already been arrested, if not to keep a “trophy” for himself as Martinez suggested? Recall that Charles Exum, the agent who shot Martinez, bragged in text messages afterward, “I fired 5 rounds and she had 7 holes. Put that in your book, boys.”