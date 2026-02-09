Raskin Says Unredacted Epstein Files Reveal DOJ in “Cover-Up Mode”

“There is no way before Attorney General Bondi arrives on Wednesday that we’re going to have the opportunity to go through every redaction in order to ask thorough questions,” Raskin told reporters on Monday.

“Do you think that’s the connection, that they held up releasing this so that everybody wouldn’t be as thoroughly prepared for her testimony Wednesday?” a reporter asked, referring to Bondi’s scheduled hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

“I think that the Department of Justice has been in a cover-up mode for many months, and has been trying to sweep the entire thing under the rug,” Raskin continued. “We need to be having hearings with survivors to hear from them about their experiences so that they can explain what happened, and so that they can begin to set forth a theory of what took place. We need to be investigating the money, we need to be investigating the organizational hierarchy.... There’s no way you run a billion-dollar international child sex trafficking ring with just two people committing crimes: Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. It doesn’t work like that.”