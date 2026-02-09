Raskin Says Unredacted Epstein Files Reveal DOJ in “Cover-Up Mode”
Representative Jamie Raskin was able to view to the Justice Department’s unredacted files on Jeffrey Epstein.
After reviewing the Justice Department’s unredacted Epstein files on Monday, Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin is convinced that the Department of Justice is in “cover-up mode.”
Members of Congress were allowed to view the unredacted versions of all DOJ files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for the first time on Monday. After viewing those files, Raskin questioned the redactions the DOJ made in the publicly released files.
“There is no way before Attorney General Bondi arrives on Wednesday that we’re going to have the opportunity to go through every redaction in order to ask thorough questions,” Raskin told reporters on Monday.
“Do you think that’s the connection, that they held up releasing this so that everybody wouldn’t be as thoroughly prepared for her testimony Wednesday?” a reporter asked, referring to Bondi’s scheduled hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.
“I think that the Department of Justice has been in a cover-up mode for many months, and has been trying to sweep the entire thing under the rug,” Raskin continued. “We need to be having hearings with survivors to hear from them about their experiences so that they can explain what happened, and so that they can begin to set forth a theory of what took place. We need to be investigating the money, we need to be investigating the organizational hierarchy.... There’s no way you run a billion-dollar international child sex trafficking ring with just two people committing crimes: Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. It doesn’t work like that.”
Raskin also claimed that the unredacted files contradict Trump’s infamous story of heroically kicking Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago resort.
“Epstein’s lawyers synopsized and quoted Trump as saying that Jeffrey Epstein was not a member of his club at Mar-a-Lago. But he was a guest at Mar-a-Lago, and he had never been asked to leave. And that was redacted for some indeterminate, inscrutable reason,” Raskin said. “I know it seems to be at odds with some things that President Trump has been saying recently about how he had kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club, or asked him to leave.”
That contradictory tidbit may have been redacted for the same reasons the Justice Department delayed releasing the files for this long—no one was ever supposed to know in the first place.