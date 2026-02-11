Bondi Calls Jewish Rep. Antisemitic for Asking About Trump and Epstein
Representative Becca Balint tore into the attorney general.
Attorney General Pam Bondi stomped and raged her way through her hearing before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday, but her refusal to answer one particularly heated line of questioning inspired Bondi to accuse a Jewish lawmaker of antisemitism in an apparent attempt to undermine the mounting pressure.
Representative Becca Balint pressed Bondi on the seemingly unquestioned tenure of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who was caught lying about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein in the Justice Department’s latest document dump. Lutnick had previously claimed he cut off contact with the child sex trafficker in 2005, but emails released by the DOJ revealed that Lutnick continued messaging Epstein for years afterward, including at least one instance in which he brought his wife and children to Epstein’s island.
Nonetheless, Lutnick has remained in his position.
“By 2008, we knew that Epstein was a convicted sexual abuser,” pressed Balint. “And we now know that Lutnick went to Epstein’s island in 2012.
“How was that not a deal breaker for the president and why aren’t you asking questions of the commerce secretary about what he saw on the island, which he lied about not ever going to?” Balint asked.
But Bondi refused to answer, claiming that Lutnick had done an appropriate job addressing the lie himself.
Balint then inquired if the DOJ had questioned other Trump officials that were revealed to be connected to Epstein in the unredacted version of the files, including U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Stephen Feinberg. But Bondi was apparently stumped by the question.
“I’m stunned you want to continue talking about Epstein,” Bondi eventually sputtered.
“What is clear is we have evidence that three senior officials within the Trump administration have ties to Jeffrey Epstein and I can conclude from what you are saying that you have not talked to them,” Balint said as Bondi yelled over her.
“Americans would be shocked to learn that you are not interested in talking with these officials,” Balint continued, raising her voice as she listed officials across the world who have lost their jobs or titles after they were exposed to be affiliated with Epstein. “That would be a good start.”
But as the Vermont Democrat continued speaking, Bondi got louder.
“Please stop talking,” Balint spat at Bondi’s attempts to deflect.
“The American people have a right to know the answers to this. These are senior officials in the Trump Administration. This is not a game, Secretary,” Balint shouted.
“I’m attorney general,” Bondi sneered.
“My apologies, I couldn’t tell,” Balint said.
Balint then implored Bondi to finally meet with the survivors, which the DOJ has not yet done. But as Balint’s time expired, Bondi asked for 20 seconds to respond.
“I was curious if you, congresswoman, asked Bill Clinton that. Didn’t see one tweet … when Joe Biden was in office about Bill Clinton. Didn’t ask Merrick Garland, not one thing.”
“I want the record to reflect that—you know, with this antisemitic culture right now, she voted against a resolution condemning antisemitism,” Bondi said, seemingly referring to Balint’s 2023 “no” vote on the Antisemitism Awareness Act—which actually could be used to censor political criticism of Israel on college campuses.
But Balint would know best about antisemitism—considering that her family was among the victims of the Holocaust.
“Woah woah, do you want to go there, attorney general? Do you want to go there?” Balint yelled. “Are you serious? Talking about antisemitism to a woman who lost her grandfather in the Holocaust? Really? Really?”
Balint then turned off her microphone and walked away from the bench.