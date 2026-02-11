Coincidence? Gallup Ends Presidential Approval Poll After 88 Years
Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s approval rating is tanking.
Gallup will no longer track presidential approval rating after nearly nine decades of doing so, stating that the move “reflects an evolution in how Gallup focuses its public research and thought leadership,” according to The Hill.
“This change is part of a broader, ongoing effort to align all of Gallup’s public work with its mission,” a spokesperson for Gallup said. “We look forward to continuing to offer independent research that adheres to the highest standards of social science.... This is a strategic shift solely based on Gallup’s research goals and priorities.”
This decision comes as President Trump has recently experienced some of the lowest approval ratings for a president in decades. While Trump has made no public threat to Gallup, he has threatened other pollsters multiple times in the recent past. In December 2024, he sued the Des Moines Register, its parent company Gannett, and pollster Anne Seltzer for her poll findings that Kamala Harris would win Iowa (she didn’t). And in January, he verbally attacked The New York Times after a poll that found independent voters have turned against Trump.
The president’s current approval rating sits at a meager 38 percent.