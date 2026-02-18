ICE Abandons Sick Two-Month-Old Baby and His Family at Mexico Border

But Jackson and Trump did not get along in recent years. Jackson criticized Trump for fueling the birther movement that pushed the conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was not born in the United States, urging Black voters in 2016 not to vote for Trump. His criticism continued during Trump’s first term, as he attacked Trump’s efforts to build a border wall with Mexico and called his immigration policies “Germanesque.”

Jackson pulled back from political activism in recent years due to health issues, but in an August 2023 interview with David Masciotra for The New Republic, he said that “Trump wants to pull us back into white supremacy.” In May 2024, he defended students protesting the Israeli massacre of Gaza in a column for the Chicago Maroon. All of this contradicts the image that Trump is trying to portray of Jackson as someone he saw eye-to-eye with.

Even the issues Jackson championed as a left-wing presidential candidate in the 1980s are at odds with Trump: universal health care, tuition-free community and state colleges, paid family leave, subsidized childcare, and raising the minimum wage to a living wage. His message was much closer to that of Senator Bernie Sanders (whom Jackson endorsed in 2020), Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani than it ever was to Trump, no matter how many pictures Trump posts.