Democrats Plot Boycott and Protests of Trump’s State of the Union
Some Democratic members of Congress are planning to skip the speech entirely.
President Trump will be holding his State of the Union address next Tuesday evening, and some Democrats have decided to skip the event and hold a rival gathering instead.
“The People’s State of the Union” will be held on the National Mall at the same time as the president’s speech, and several Democrats in the House and Senate have already committed to the event. Organizers say that Senators Ed Markey, Jeff Merkley, Chris Murphy, Tina Smith, and Chris Van Hollen, as well as Representatives Yassamin Ansari, Becca Balint, Greg Casar, Veronica Escobar, Pramila Jayapal, Delia Ramirez, and Bonnie Watson Coleman will be attending.
Organizers include liberal activist group MoveOn and pro-Democrat media network MeidasTouch, and they describe the event as “counterprogramming” for “President Trump’s night full of lies and misplaced priorities for the American people.”
“These aren’t normal times and showing up for this speech puts a veneer of legitimacy on the corruption and lawlessness that has defined his second term,” Murphy said in a statement.
On X, Van Hollen said Wednesday, “Next week, Trump will deliver his State of the Union address. I won’t be there. Trump is marching America towards fascism, and I refuse to normalize his shredding of our Constitution & democracy. This cannot be business as usual.”
Other Democrats plan to protest during the event or walk out during the speech, including Representative Jared Huffman, who told Axios last week, “The only question for me is which of his disgusting lines prompts me to get up and leave, because at some point I will.”
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told Democrats in a closed-door meeting last week to either skip the State of the Union or attend in “silent defiance.” It will be interesting to see if any Democrats attending the event listen to him. Last year, Representative Al Green raised his cane and shouted, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!” at Trump before being removed from the chamber, and was later censured by the Republican-led House.
This year, as Trump mismanages the economy and becomes increasingly unpopular due to violence perpetrated by federal agents carrying out his immigration policies, it’s extremely likely that he will face protests during his speech. What will they look like, and how will they be handled?