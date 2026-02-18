Kristi Noem Is Giving Her Employees Asbestos Poisoning

Univision’s Lidia Terrezas confirmed that Nicolás was taken to the hospital, but didn’t have any updates on his condition. He was initially held with his mother at a south Texas hospital, guarded by armed federal agents. It’s better than the facility in Dilley, which is known to be unsanitary. Mothers reportedly have issues getting clean water for formula and measles shut down the facility over two weeks ago.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, Castro posted that Nicolás has bronchitis, according to his mother, and was unresponsive at some point in the last few hours. He was still discharged from the hospital at about midnight Tuesday. Nicolás’s mother still had to appear before an immigration judge Tuesday, who told her that she will be deported, but didn’t say when or to where.

“Both Juan and his mom are back at Dilley and their future remains uncertain. We are all deeply concerned that Juan and his mom will be deported and that Juan’s health will continue to deteriorate,” Castro posted. “His life is in danger because of ICE’s monstrous cruelty. I will continue to provide updates and we will keep fighting to protect them.”