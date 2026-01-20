Trump Invites War Criminals to His Extreme “Board of Peace”
President Trump wants foreign leaders to pay $1 billion to join his so-called “Board of Peace.”
Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace” is already a farce, with many of the invited members having been accused of war crimes.
Among the world leaders invited include Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who each have arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity, the former for Israel’s brutal massacre in Gaza and the latter for crimes committed during the ongoing Ukraine war.
Also invited is Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, who is accused of various human rights violations including abuses against the country’s Uighur and Tibetan populations. Trump personally confirmed Putin’s invite to reporters Monday night, and scoffed at news that France’s Emmanuel Macron will not join the board.
“Well, nobody wants him, because he’s going to be out of office very soon, so you know, that’s alright,” Trump said. “I’ll put a 200 percent tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he’ll join, but he doesn’t have to join.”
The whole board seems to be a joke designed to weaken the United Nations and fatten Trump’s wallet, with every member required to pay a $1 billion fee. (It’s unclear where this money will be held.) Some countries with far-right leaders have already accepted Trump’s invitation, such as Argentina and Hungary, but other U.S. allies have been hesitant, wondering what the point is and how the body would actually resolve international conflicts.