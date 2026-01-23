Watch Trump Try to Defend $1 Billion Price Tag on His “Board of Peace”

“I saw one story about this from one local police officer who said this, and look … is it a concern? Absolutely. The first thing we have to figure out is whether it happened or not,” he said. “Many of the most viral stories of the past couple weeks have turned out to be at best, partially true.… We’re not gonna prejudge people.”

Q: Local police chiefs say their off duty officers are being targeted because they're a person of color and being asked to show papers. Is that a concern of the administration?



JD VANCE: It is a concern? Absolutely. The first thing we have to figure out is if it happened or not… pic.twitter.com/gEV5Zv3V9B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2026

While the statement Vance is referring to was delivered by “one cop,” it involved multiple reports of racial profiling from the local force.

“As this went on over the past two weeks, we started hearing from our police officers the same complaints as they fell victim to this while off-duty. Every one of these individuals is a person of color who has had this happen to them,” Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said on Tuesday. “We know our officers know what the Constitution is, they know when right and wrong is, and they know when people are being targeted,” Bruley continued. “If it is happening to our officers, it pains me to think how many of our community members are falling victim to this every day. It has to stop.”