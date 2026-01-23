Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Watch Trump Try to Defend $1 Billion Price Tag on His “Board of Peace”

President Trump was grilled on the hefty membership fee he’s charging other countries.

Donald Trump speaks aboard Air Force One.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump is selling permanent membership spots on his new “Board of Peace” for $1 billion—and he won’t tell us what the money is for. 

“On the Board of Peace, some of the countries … I think the permanent members contributed a billion dollars,” a reporter asked Trump on Thursday night aboard Air Force One. “Is that money supposed to be for Gaza?” 

The “Board of Peace” was initially a post-ceasefire reconstruction plan for Gaza, hence the reporter’s question. But now it seems to have evolved into a Trump-controlled dupe of the United Nations.

“Some of the countries have already put up much more than that,” Trump responded. “Much more than that.” 

“What’s that money for?”

“That’s a lot of money, but it’s nothing compared to the value of peace,” Trump said, completely ignoring the direct question. “It’s so destructive for everybody when you have wars.” 

This is an incredibly dubious answer, especially from a president who has spent so much of his tenure personally enriching himself and his family. Is the membership fee for a chunk of real estate in Jared Kushner’s abhorrent “New Gaza” plan? Or is it going straight to Trump’s pocket via some offshore bank account based in Qatar? We may never know.  

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Uninvites Canada From Board of Peace After P.M.’s Brutal Speech

Mark Carney warned that Donald Trump can’t be trusted, and now he’s paying a steep price (not).

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stands on stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Harun Ozalp/Anadolu/Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s rising global popularity has cost him a seat at Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace.”

“Dear Prime Minister Carney,” Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday evening. “Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

The sudden revocation came hours after a heated back-and-forth between the neighboring leaders regarding Carney’s scathing address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, in which he marked the finale of Pax Americana and the end of a “rules-based order.”

“Every day we’re reminded that we live in an era of great-power rivalry,” Carney said Tuesday. “That the rules-based order is fading. That the strong can do what they can, and the weak must suffer what they must.

“The middle powers must act together because if we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu.”

The speech was phenomenally well met—except by Trump, who proceeded to warn Carney online that “Canada lives because of the United States.” Then he pulled the plug on Canada’s invite to his supposedly coveted “Board of Peace.”

Trump initially floated his “Board of Peace” idea back in September, as part of a 20-point peace plan to control Gaza, promising to include major heads of state as well as former world leaders, such as former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair.

But the board’s charter, as circulated to dozens of nations last week, makes little mention of Gaza. Instead, its goals appear to be as lofty as they are broad, seeking to “promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict.”

The concept came under new scrutiny over the last week in light of Trump’s escalations toward Greenland and NATO. Trump has also invited leaders of nations with terrible track records on human rights, such as Russia and Saudi Arabia, to join.

Longtime U.S. allies warned that the “Board of Peace” could upend world order, with several, including France, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Slovenia, refusing to join the board at all.

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob told reporters Wednesday that he had declined on the basis that such a body “dangerously interferes with the broader international order.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

ICE Terrorized Half-Naked Man While Looking for Person Already in Jail

Immigration dragged ChongLy Thao into the snow while he was wearing just his underwear.

Students hold signs that say, "ICE out!" as they participate in a school walkout in St. Paul, Minnesota
Renee Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune/Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents dragged a half-naked elderly grandfather out into the snow in handcuffs while on a manhunt—but the person they were looking for was already in custody.

The Department of Homeland Security tried to justify dragging ChongLy “Scott” Thao out into the snowy streets of St. Paul, Minnesota, over the weekend by claiming that ICE had been conducting a “targeted operation” to arrest two convicted sex offenders who were “AT LARGE.”

But Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell revealed Thursday night that one of the targets of that operation, Lue Moua, who was allegedly wanted for assault of a minor, was already in custody.

“He is in fact in prison and subject to a detainer,” Schnell said, during an interview on CNN’s OutFront with Erin Burnett. Schnell said ICE had previously been notified that Moua was not actually “at large.”

Schnell explained that while ICE’s coordination with local law enforcement was “long-standing,” ICE was not well coordinated with state law enforcement. “This is happening at a much higher level, a political level, and I think that’s part of the challenge here,” he said.

Clearly, DHS has been using the alleged presence of undocumented immigrants with heinous criminal records to justify countless cruelties in Minnesota, but the stories it’s spinning are simply fiction, and the so-called criminals it’s looking for aren’t even on the streets anymore.

Earlier this week, DHS demanded that leaders in Minnesota give it access to county jails and state prisons in order to deport an alleged 1,360 inmates who may be subject to deportation. The Minnesota Department of Corrections said the number of inmates DHS had actually identified was closer to 300 people—who would historically be released to federal officials after they’d finished serving their sentences.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

JD Vance Says Minneapolis Is to Blame for ICE Violence

The vice president doesn’t care about what Minnesotans say about the terror they’re facing thanks to federal immigration agents.

JD Vance giving a press conference
Jim Watson/Pool/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance is claiming that the ICE violence in Minneapolis is the fault of leaders there.

Speaking to reporters while visiting Minnesota, Vance was asked what he would say to Minnesotans who say that ICE’s increased presence and harsh tactics are making them unsafe. Vance blamed local authorities for refusing to cooperate.

“I’d say that we’re doing everything that we can to lower the temperature, and we would like federal and local—excuse me, state and local officials to meet us halfway,” Vance began, before NBC reporter Maggie Vespa interjected.

“Are you saying that they’re not perceiving it correctly? Are you saying that they’re not seeing that it’s the tactics or the presence of the officers that are—” the reporter asked before Vance cut in.

“I’m sure that there are people that are seeing a lot of things that would make any member of our national community feel very upset, but I also think that if you understand this in context, this is the inevitable consequence of a state and local government that have decided that they’re not going to cooperate with immigration enforcement at all. In fact, they’re going to aggressively not cooperate,” Vance said.

Vance’s remarks are alarming, as he just glossed over the murder of Renee Good earlier this month, which touched off much of the protest in Minneapolis against ICE, as well as the many striking headlines from the area since then, including the use of a 5-year-old boy as bait Tuesday to arrest his father.

The vice president is basically saying to the people of Minneapolis to “tell the police to work with us, or else.” While Vance claims to want to lower the temperature, the longer he speaks, the more he doubles down in defense of ICE’s actions. If this is the Trump administration’s stance, it seems like things are only going to get worse.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

JD Vance: Nonwhite Citizens Targeted by ICE Must Have Done Something

The vice president had an alarming press conference in Minneapolis, as federal immigration agents are getting increasingly violent.

JD Vance speaks with a hand over his chest as his wife Usha zones out. The two are at an airport outside the plane.
Alex Wroblewski/Pool/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance seems to believe that Black and brown U.S. citizens in Minneapolis being pulled over by ICE did something to deserve it—including the cops of color being targeted.

“Earlier this week, local law enforcement accused federal agents of racial profiling,” a reporter asked Vance at a Thursday press conference in Minneapolis. “Why are there so many U.S. citizens being caught up in this operation?”

Vance blamed those getting arrested instead of the agents.

“Well, I think your question assumes something that’s not necessarily in evidence, which is that when there are American citizens who have been caught up in some of these enforcement operations, very often it is people who have assaulted a law enforcement officer,” Vance said, ignoring that nearly 200 Americans nationwide were detained, dragged, and beaten by ICE last year.

“They’re not being arrested because they violated the immigration laws, they’re being arrested because they punched a federal law enforcement officer,” Vance claimed without evidence. “That is a totally reasonable thing.”

But as that’s precisely the opposite of what Minnesota residents—and Americans everywhere–are claiming. Plenty of U.S. citizens have been detained for simply “looking” or “sounding” like an immigrant.

“Now to the accusation of racial profiling, it’s something that we take very seriously. We will take accusations of racial profiling back to Washington, we’ll certainly look into them as they come up,” Vance continued. “But this is not a group that’s going around and looking for people who violated the law based on skin color. They’re looking for people who violated the actual law—the law of our immigration system.”

Earlier this week, a local police chief warned that federal agents’ racial profiling is so pervasive that many of his cops are being targeted while off-duty. But when asked about that warning on Thursday, Vance was again dismissive.

“I saw one story about this from one local police officer who said this, and look … is it a concern? Absolutely. The first thing we have to figure out is whether it happened or not,” he said. “Many of the most viral stories of the past couple weeks have turned out to be at best, partially true.… We’re not gonna prejudge people.”

While the statement Vance is referring to was delivered by “one cop,” it involved multiple reports of racial profiling from the local force.

“As this went on over the past two weeks, we started hearing from our police officers the same complaints as they fell victim to this while off-duty. Every one of these individuals is a person of color who has had this happen to them,” Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said on Tuesday. “We know our officers know what the Constitution is, they know when right and wrong is, and they know when people are being targeted,” Bruley continued. “If it is happening to our officers, it pains me to think how many of our community members are falling victim to this every day. It has to stop.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Paris Hilton Teams Up With AOC on Major AI Porn Bill

The celebrity made a surprising appearance in Washington, D.C., to highlight the measure.

Paris Hilton sits in a House hearing
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A bipartisan effort to curb AI-generated deepfake porn has linked hands from Washington to Hollywood.

In an unlikely political alliance, Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared beside Republican Representatives Anna Paulina Luna and Nancy Mace Thursday in support of the Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits, or DEFIANCE, Act. If passed, the bill would create a pathway for civil action against those who produce, distribute, receive, or possess digitally generated porn that uses the face or likeness of an individual without their permission.

In lockstep with the high-profile politicians outside the U.S. Capitol was another famous face: Paris Hilton, who argued that deepfake porn had “become an epidemic.”

“Before, someone had to betray your trust and steal something real. Now, all it takes is a computer and a stranger’s imagination,” Hilton said. “I know that today there are over 100,000 explicit deepfake images of me made by AI. Not one of them is real, not one of them is consensual.”

Hilton underscored that, barring new legislation, people have little recourse under the current system to stop the digital abuse.

“Each time a new one appears, that horrible feeling returns: that fear that someone somewhere is looking at it now and thinking it’s real. No amount of money or lawyers could stop it or protect me,” she told a crowd of reporters.

“It’s the newest form of victimization happening at scale, to your daughters, your sisters, your friends and neighbors,” Hilton added.

Tech experts argue that the production of deepfakes is doubling every six months, in part due to the widespread availability of AI. While much reporting has focused on the influence of deepfakes and artificially generated imagery on electoral integrity, coverage has practically glanced over the biggest victims of the practice. The vast majority of deepfakes—some 90 percent—are non-consensually generated porn depicting women, reported Context News in 2024.

The issue has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks after Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok began churning out deepfake porn with its new image-generating capabilities. Some of the images included sexually explicit deepfakes of children, reported The 19th.

“A staggering one in eight girls today are experiencing the harms of AI-generated deepfake porn,” Hilton said.

Ocasio-Cortez has been fighting the battle against deepfake porn for years. In April 2024, she told Rolling Stone that the damage dealt by the disturbing practice is “not a question of mental strength or fortitude” but rather “about neuroscience and our biology.”

“It’s not as imaginary as people want to make it seem. It has real, real effects not just on the people that are victimized by it, but on the people who see it and consume it,” the New York lawmaker told the magazine, underscoring that the impact of deepfakes parallels the intention of physical rape and assault.

“Deepfakes are absolutely a way of digitizing violent humiliation against other people,” she said at the time.

The DEFIANCE Act passed through the Senate with flying colors earlier this month. If it passes a floor vote in the House, it would become the first federal law aimed at protecting victims of deepfakes, allowing victims to pursue damages starting at $150,000.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Sues JPMorgan Chase for Billions as Revenge Quest Continues

The bank says his lawsuit has zero merit.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase

Donald Trump is trying to take revenge on financial institutions that dropped him after the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection.

The president filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon Thursday in Florida state court, seeking $5 billion in damages and accusing the bank of ending its business with him for political reasons. The lawsuit claims that Trump, his family, and different businesses were put on a blacklist “for any wealth management accounts that they have title to,” and asserts that Dimon authorized the action.

“Plaintiffs are confident that JPMC’s unilateral decision came about as a result of political and social motivations, and JPMC’s unsubstantiated, ‘woke’ beliefs that it needed to distance itself from President Trump and his conservative political views,” the lawsuit states. It also claims that JPMorgan never stated why it was closing Trump’s accounts.

Trump and his businesses “learned that they were debanked as a result of political discrimination against President Trump, the Trump Organization, its affiliated entities, and/or the Trump family,” the lawsuit states, though it does not explain how Trump and his businesses deduced this.

In a statement to CNBC, JPMorgan said, “While we regret President Trump has sued us, we believe the suit has no merit.”

“JPMC does not close accounts for political or religious reasons,” said spokesperson Pamela Wexler. “We do close accounts because they create legal or regulatory risk for the company. We regret having to do so but often rules and regulatory expectations lead us to do so.”

The lawsuit follows a threat from Trump on his Truth Social account on Saturday to sue JPMorgan Chase “for incorrectly and inappropriately DEBANKING me after the January 6th Protest, a protest that turned out to be correct for those doing the protesting – The Election was RIGGED!”

Trump already sued Capital One last year for dropping his accounts, and has joined his fellow conservatives in complaining about “debanking,” signing an executive order in September “guaranteeing fair banking for all Americans.” But the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has only received 35 total complaints related to political debanking since 2012, raising the question of whether Trump and the right are trying to force banks into submission.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Eyes Cutting Funding for 13 Blue States That Didn’t Vote for Him

Specifically, Donald Trump is looking at states that have sanctuary cities.

Donald Trump presses his lips together
Fabrice COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

The White House has called for a review of federal funding to more than a dozen Democrat-led states.

The Office of Management and Budget issued a data request Tuesday seeking information on funding to 13 blue states as well as Washington, D.C., in an attempt to “facilitate efforts to reduce the improper and fraudulent use of those funds,” according to a copy of the memo obtained by CNN.

The memo specifies that the info pull is simply a “data-gathering exercise” and “does not involve withholding funds.” But the initiative is eerily reminiscent of other recent attempts to punish the home states of sanctuary cities that have not supported Donald Trump’s political aspirations or immigration agenda.

The affected states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington state.

“We are moving forward with taking fraud seriously,” an OMB spokesperson told The Washington Post.

Earlier this month, the Department of Health and Human Services cut off $10 billion in funding for social services such as childcare and aid for poor families in five blue states—California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York—over unsupported claims that the funds had been subject to fraud. Those funds were ordered to resume after a judge issued a temporary restraining order just two days later.

HHS also attacked millions in federal childcare credits for Minnesotans after 23-year-old right-wing YouTuber Nick Shirley alleged there was a sprawling fraud scheme taking federal funds from Minnesota-based, Somali-owned day care facilities. Shirley’s report was riddled with problems, however—in no small part due to the fact that the results were skewed by which day cares granted him and another lone white man unannounced admittance to their premises. (Viewed another way, what well-reputed day care would willingly shuttle complete strangers into a facility full of children?)

The Trump administration, in turn, embraced the report, using it as leverage to usher a scourge of ICE agents upon Minneapolis, where their violent presence has only caused more problems, such as the killing of a 37-year-old mother, Renee Nicole Good. The video also offered fodder for a fresh wave of racism against the city’s Somali community, which the president has utilized to clamp down on immigration from East Africa.

Trump has long scorned sanctuary cities, ruing the fact that they have opposed ICE and his federal deportation mandates in favor of their local immigrant communities. Though he has tried several times to cut funding to such cities, the efforts have been routinely blocked by the nations’ courts.

But last week, the president decided he’d try again.

“Starting February 1, we’re not making any payments to sanctuary cities or states having sanctuary cities, because they do everything possible to protect criminals at the expense of American citizens,” Trump said while delivering a speech in Detroit. “And it breeds fraud and crime and all of the other problems that come with it.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

JD Vance Unironically Compares America to the Titanic

Inspiring stuff from the vice president of the United States.

JD Vance speaks at the vice president's podium
Jim WATSON/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
Vice President JD Vance speaks at an industrial shipping facility on the administration’s economic agenda and its impacts on the Midwest in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday.

Vice President JD Vance thinks the infamously doomed Titanic is an apt metaphor for the United States.

“The Democrats talk a lot about the affordability crisis in the United States of America. And yes, there is an affordability crisis—one created by Joe Biden’s policies,” Vance said on Thursday, speaking at a rally in Toledo. “You don’t turn the Titanic around overnight. It takes time to fix what was broken.”

This is ironically a very Trumpian gaffe for Vance. The Titanic was lauded as an “unsinkable” ship, something so grand and so technologically advanced that it was simply too big to fail—until it ran right into an iceberg on April 15, 1912. Over 1,500 people died in the dark, icy ocean, and its name has now become synonymous with failure. Vance should’ve probably picked a ship with a better ending to compare to the U.S. economy.

“Does... does he know what happened to the Titanic?” Brian Tyler Cohen wrote on X.

And for what it’s worth, Americans are getting tired of listening to the Trump administration blame former President Biden for the current economic problems, while telling them to simply grin and bear it. A recent New York Times/Siena University poll shows that 56 percent of the country disapproves of Trump right now—and 58 percent of all of the poll’s respondents disapprove of his handling of the economy.

“At least he’s admitting what ship we are on,” another user said.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

It Seems White House Used AI to Edit Photo of ICE Protester’s Arrest

Two Black women were arrested for a protest at a church in Minneapolis. Trump’s team is now making a mockery of them.

Nekima Levy Armstrong speaks during a press conference as others hold signs against ICE and in remembrance of Renee Good.
Elizabeth Flores/The Star Tribune/Getty Images
Nekima Levy Armstrong and other community leaders speak during a press conference on January 8 after ICE’s killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis the day before.

The White House on Thursday appeared to share a doctored photo after arresting two people it says were involved in an anti-ICE protest during services at a Minnesota church Sunday. The White House photo alongside the announcement made it seem as if one of the targets was crying, while the original photo shows otherwise.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X that Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and Minneapolis activist, had been arrested along with fellow protester Chauntyll Louisa Allen, a member of the Saint Paul Public Schools Board of Education.

“Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP,” Bondi posted.

After the announcement, the White House shared the following photo of Levy Armstrong:

Screenshot X The White House @WhiteHouse (photo of Levy Armstrong crying)

But as Lawfare’s Anna Bower highlighted, an initial photo shared by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem—that otherwise looks exactly the same—doesn’t show Levy Armstrong crying.

X screenshot Secretary Kristi Noem @Sec_Noem Homeland Security Investigators and FBI agents arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong who played a key role in orchestrating the Church Riots in St. Paul, Minnesota. She is being charged with a federal crime under 18 USC 241. Religious freedom is the bedrock of the United States - there is no first amendment right to obstruct someone from practicing their religion. (photo of arrest)

The arrest came after protesters entered Cities Church in St. Paul on Sunday, where David Easterwood, who leads the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in the city, also serves as a pastor. Demonstrators disrupted the service, chanting “ICE out” and “Justice for Renee Good.”

The disruption quickly went viral among the MAGAverse and the Trump administration promised to bring forth charges, despite turning a blind eye to ICE and Border Patrol violence against Christian clergy in earlier incidents. Vice President JD Vance earlier on Thursday accused the St. Paul protesters of scaring “little kids.”

“Those people are going to be sent to prison so long as we have the power to do so. We’re going to do everything we can to enforce the law,” Vance said while on a visit to Toledo, Ohio. He plans to visit Minnesota later today.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in an X post that Allen was charged under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, a law designed to stop people from intimidating or interfering with anyone trying to take part in a service at a religious center or get assistance at a clinic for reproductive health.

On Tuesday, Levy Armstrong called for Easterwood to resign.

“You cannot lead a congregation while directing an agency whose actions have cost lives and inflicted fear in our communities,” Levy Armstrong said. “When officials protect armed agents, repeatedly refuse meaningful investigation into killings like Renee Good’s, and signal they may pursue peaceful protesters and journalists, that is not justice—it is intimidation.”

This story has been updated.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington