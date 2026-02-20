Fuming Trump Attacks Supreme Court Justices Who Blocked His Tariffs
President Trump is pissed at the conservative justices who ruled to strike down his tariffs.
President Trump spent Friday afternoon berating the Supreme Court after it ruled 6–3 to strike down his “Liberation Day” tariffs—calling them “fools,” “lapdogs,” and “foreign interests.”
“The Supreme Court’s Ruling on TARIFFS is deeply disappointing! I am ashamed of certain Members of the Court for not having the Courage to do what is right for our Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after the ruling, seeming to single out the conservative justices who struck down his tariffs. “When you read the dissenting opinions, there is no way that anyone can argue against them. Foreign Countries that have been ripping us off for years are ecstatic, and dancing in the streets—But they won’t be dancing for long!
“The Democrats on the Court are thrilled, but they will automatically vote ‘NO’ against ANYTHING that makes America Strong and Healthy Again. They, also, are a Disgrace to our Nation,” he continued. “Others think they’re being ‘politically correct,’ which has happened before, far too often, with certain Members of this Court when, in fact, they’re just FOOLS and ‘LAPDOGS’ for the RINOS and Radical Left Democrats and, not that this should have anything to do with it, very unpatriotic, and disloyal to the Constitution. It is my opinion that the Court has been swayed by Foreign Interests, and a Political Movement that is far smaller than people would think—But obnoxious, ignorant, and loud!”
Trump also attacked “certain members of the court” at a press conference where he announced new 10 percent global tariffs.
“The Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing, and I’m ashamed of certain members of the court,” he told a room full of reporters. “Absolutely ashamed, for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country.” Asked whether he regretted nominating Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Comey Barrett—two conservatives who, alongside Chief Justice John Roberts, voted with liberals to block his tariffs—Trump called them “an embarrassment to their families.”