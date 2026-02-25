Democrats Win Three Big Elections During Trump’s State of the Union
As Donald Trump droned on in his boring State of the Union, Democrats celebrated three wins in special elections.
While President Trump ranted about tariffs, immigration, and hockey at his State of the Union address Tuesday night, Democrats were celebrating three local election victories in crucial swing states.
Ana Tiburcio of Alleghany County and Jennifer Mazzocco of Lehigh County were electedPennsylvania state representatives on Tuesday, securing a Democratic majority in the state legislature—a huge win for Governor Josh Shapiro.
“Congratulations to Representatives-Elect Ana Tiburcio and Jen Mazzocco on winning tonight and joining our House Democratic majority! I’ll see you both at the Capitol as we keep working to get stuff done and protect our freedoms and democracy here in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro wrote. “Folks are fired up across our Commonwealth – and ready to win up and down the ballot this November.”
And in Maine, Scott Harriman defeated Republican Janet Beaudoin and further cemented Democrats’ hold on the state House.
“Another Tuesday, another defiant round of wins for state legislative Democrats,” Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee President Heather Williams wrote in a press release. “The split screen tonight couldn’t be starker: As President Trump drones on and tries to cover up his agenda that’s left working families behind, Democrats are winning elections.”