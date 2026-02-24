ICE Strands Detainees on Plane in Middle of Massive Winter Storm
Detainees were trapped on the tarmac for more than 12 hours.
More than 100 immigrants detained by ICE were stuck in a plane on the tarmac at Portsmouth International Airport in New Hampshire for more than 12 hours Monday in the midst of a heavy blizzard.
The plane, which took off from Harlingen, Texas, Sunday night, landed in Pease, New Hampshire, at 1 a.m., but couldn’t get to its terminal due to the weather. Officials at the Portsmouth airport told local TV station WMUR that they were only given 15 minutes notice that the flight, Omni Air International 4065, was arriving.
“Had we been informed in advance of their intent to land at PSM during the blizzard, we would have strongly advised against it and encouraged them to divert to another airport not being impacted by this severe winter storm,” Portsmouth officials said in a statement.
The officials said that the airport’s operator, Port City Air, is responsible for planning “for weather-related contingencies and required facilities and accommodations.” Port City Air said that the decision was not up to them, but rather ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.
“ICE-flight decisions are made by the US Department of Homeland Security. It is our legal obligation to safely service any flights into or out of the airport. Our operations remain open throughout this storm,” the company said in a statement.
The detainees were reportedly fed while the plane was stuck, with strong winds preventing the plane from even being towed. Finally, at 2:45 p.m. Monday, the plane was towed to its terminal. Detainees were taken off of the plane and into the terminal, which was closed to the public, and were again given food. But the plane had been sitting at the airport for so long that a new flight crew had to take over.
“Detainees are being provided catered meals, continuous access to drinking water, and appropriate restroom facilities for the duration of the delay,” a DHS spokesperson told the Boston Globe. “All required prescription medications are being supplied at no cost, and medical personnel are available to provide proper medical care. ICE personnel are conducting regular welfare checks to ensure everyone’s well-being, comfort, and dignity while awaiting departure.”
Passengers were held at the terminal until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, when the plane took off again to head to its final destination, which has not been made public. That means that the passengers’ long journey is still not over. In past ICE deportation flights, passengers have been kept in shackles.