Trump Pulls the U.S. Post Office Into His Cruel Deportation Efforts
The U.S. Postal Service is now reportedly helping Donald Trump track down undocumented immigrants.
The U.S. Postal Service is now helping the Trump administration with its mass deportation efforts.
The Washington Post reports that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement division of the postal agency, is cooperating with immigration agencies to help locate people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally by investigating data from mail and packages. The USPS officers have joined a Department of Homeland Security task force that focuses on finding, detaining, and deporting undocumented immigrants.
Thanks to the USPS’s cooperation, immigration officials now have access to photographs of the outside of envelopes and packages, as well as the postal service’s surveillance systems, including mail tracking, IP addresses, online account information, credit card data, and other financial information.
While DHS has partnered with other agencies in areas such as taxes, housing, and public health, enlisting the USPS means that mail delivery is now part of immigration enforcement. The postal service has 1,700 law enforcement officers, whose main tasks in the past were to keep the mail system safe, investigate threats and attacks on postal facilities and workers, and keep illegal items out of the mail.
The Postal Inspection Service’s leaders signed on to immigration efforts in part because of fears that the White House could tighten its control of the postal service. President Trump issued an executive order that includes all federal law enforcement agencies in the administration’s deportation efforts.
“We want to play well in the sandbox” is how an Inspection Service email described a recent meeting with immigration officers, according to the Post. The service is now even participating in immigration raids and arrests.
Aside from focusing more and more of the federal government on deportations, the move is another way that the White House is turning government services necessary to daily life into a trap. Immigrants have to use the mail and pay taxes like anyone else living in America, and now that could get them deported.
“The Inspection Service is very, very nervous about this,” an unnamed source told the Post. “They seem to be trying to placate Trump by getting involved with things they think he’d like. But it’s complete overreach. This is the Postal Service. Why are they involved in deporting people?”