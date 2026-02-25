Judge Strikes Down Sinister Trump Tactic to Fast-Track Deportations
U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy said the Trump administration could not keep deporting people to the wrong country without notice.
U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy on Wednesday joined a growing list of federal judges ruling that the Trump administration’s mass deportation tactics are illegal and unconstitutional.
Murphy was the judge for a class action lawsuit filed against the Department of Homeland Security “on behalf of migrants facing deportation to countries not previously named in their removal orders or identified in their immigration court proceedings,” Reuters reported.
The suit contended that DHS was aggressively deporting noncitizens to dangerous areas where they had no connections, in violation of their constitutional rights. On Wednesday, Murphy officially concurred, issuing a scathing write-up of the government’s actions.
“This case is about whether the Government may, without notice, deport a person to the wrong country, or a country where he is likely to be persecuted, or tortured.… The Department of Homeland Security has adopted a policy whereby it may take people and drop them off in parts unknown … and, ‘as long as the Department doesn’t already know that there’s someone standing there waiting to shoot … that’s fine,’” Murphy wrote. “It is not fine, nor is it legal.”
Murphy added that the Trump administration gave him false information twice and ignored one of his court orders when it deported six men to South Sudan in May 2025.
The judge’s ruling will almost certainly be appealed by the federal government to the Supreme Court, which features three Trump-appointed judges and has consistently been sympathetic to the federal government’s actions. “I am well aware I’m not going to be the final voice on this,” Murphy said in December 2025.