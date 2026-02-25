Judge Strikes Down Sinister Trump Tactic to Fast-Track Deportations

The suit contended that DHS was aggressively deporting noncitizens to dangerous areas where they had no connections, in violation of their constitutional rights. On Wednesday, Murphy officially concurred, issuing a scathing write-up of the government’s actions.

“This case is about whether the Government may, without notice, deport a person to the wrong country, or a country where he is likely to be persecuted, or tortured.… The Department of Homeland Security has adopted a policy whereby it may take people and drop them off in parts unknown … and, ‘as long as the Department doesn’t already know that there’s someone standing there waiting to shoot … that’s fine,’” Murphy wrote. “It is not fine, nor is it legal.”

Murphy added that the Trump administration gave him false information twice and ignored one of his court orders when it deported six men to South Sudan in May 2025.