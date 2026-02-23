Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Exxon’s Case to Stop Climate Lawsuits

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear Exxon Mobil and Suncor Energy’s appeal against a lawsuit attempting to hold them liable for their contributions to climate change.

The suit, initially brought by the city of Boulder, Colorado, and Boulder County, argued that Exxon’s and Suncor’s aggressive advertising and fossil fuel sales were to blame for high temperatures and more frequent wildfires. They also argued that both companies were breaking consumer protection law in the process. In a ruling last May, the Supreme Court allowed the lawsuit to move forward in state court. The oil companies appealing the decision aren’t arguing that they aren’t contributing to climate change, but that the issue is a federal and not a state one.