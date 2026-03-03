Trump Reveals Why There’s No Evacuation Plan for Trapped Americans

“You have air defenses, and a lot’s coming in, and you hit most of it,” Hegseth said Monday at the Pentagon. “Every once in a while, you might have one, unfortunately, we call it a squirter, that makes its way through. And in that particular case, it happened to hit a tactical operations center that was fortified, but these are powerful weapons.”

But three anonymous military officials told CBS News that the base at the Shuaiba port in Kuwait, where the troops were killed, wasn’t just unfortified, it wasn’t a base at all—it was a triple-wide trailer surrounded by four concrete walls. They claimed that the trailer was struck directly from above and engulfed in flames. Two of the three officials also said they didn’t hear any of the warning sirens that were supposed to go off, even though the siren had been functioning properly for days prior. There was also no rocket defense system that could prevent the attack.

It becomes clearer with each passing day that this war is being waged on the fly by individuals whose lust for militancy supersedes any kind of measured, planned action. And if these officials’ reports are true, Americans are getting killed because of it.