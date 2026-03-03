U.S. Embassies Tell Americans in the Middle East They’re on Their Own

On Tuesday, the U.S. shut down its embassies in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait after Iranian attacks.

“The U.S. Embassy is not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel,” the U.S. Embassy in Israel posted Tuesday on X, instead telling them to check out the Israeli Ministry of Tourism’s shuttle. “The U.S. Embassy cannot make any recommendation (for or against) the Ministry of Tourism’s shuttle. If you choose to avail yourself of this option to depart, the U.S. government cannot guarantee your safety. The information is provided as a courtesy to those wishing to leave Israel.”

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar said the same, stating that Americans there “not rely on the U.S. government for assisted departure or evacuation.” This has only increased the frantic nature of these evacuations, as demand for transportation skyrockets, prioritizing only those with enough funds and/or status to get out.