U.S. Embassies Tell Americans in the Middle East They’re on Their Own
The State Department has urged all Americans in the Middle East to leave amid the Iran war—but it won’t help them get out.
The State Department has urged all Americans in the Middle East to leave immediately, but U.S. embassies in the region are telling people trying to flee that they are on their own.
U.S. allies within the region are at high risk of being targeted by Iranian missiles, with Iran strikes already occurring across Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, after the joint attack by the United States and Israel last weekend. Meanwhile, Israel has bombed Lebanon. American civilians currently in those areas are being told that they’ll need to figure out their own evacuation plans without any help from their home country.
On Tuesday, the U.S. shut down its embassies in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait after Iranian attacks.
“The U.S. Embassy is not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel,” the U.S. Embassy in Israel posted Tuesday on X, instead telling them to check out the Israeli Ministry of Tourism’s shuttle. “The U.S. Embassy cannot make any recommendation (for or against) the Ministry of Tourism’s shuttle. If you choose to avail yourself of this option to depart, the U.S. government cannot guarantee your safety. The information is provided as a courtesy to those wishing to leave Israel.”
The U.S. Embassy in Qatar said the same, stating that Americans there “not rely on the U.S. government for assisted departure or evacuation.” This has only increased the frantic nature of these evacuations, as demand for transportation skyrockets, prioritizing only those with enough funds and/or status to get out.
“Called the State Department emergency number because the advisory said ‘depart via commercial means’ and to call if you need assistance arranging departure,” one X user wrote. “Airspace is shut. Airports aren’t functioning. Airlines can’t be reached. After 30 minutes on the line, they read back the same security update posted online.”
Americans from across the political spectrum sounded off on the abandonment of their fellow citizens in an active war zone.
“All those years demagoguing Benghazi and pretending to give a shit about Americans overseas, and now the White House starts a reckless war with Iran and tells everyone trying to escape the chaos that you’re on your own,” liberal podcaster Tommy Vietor said.
“American tax payers are forced to give Israel $3.8 BILLION every single year, and here is our own U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem telling Americans good luck getting out, you are on your own,” former MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote. “The betrayal is unbelievable.”