Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump’s Own Words Come Back to Bite Him in Brutal Ruling

Judge Beryl Howell used Donald Trump’s own words against him when striking down his suit.

Donald Trump purses his lips while standing in front of a microphone in the Oval Office
Annabelle Gordon/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s braggadocio just upended one of his executive orders.

U.S. Judge Beryl Howell issued a permanent injunction against the president Friday night, ruling that his executive order targeting the law firm Perkins Coie was not only unconstitutional, but amounted to an “unprecedented attack” on the pillars of the judicial system.

“No American President has ever before issued executive orders like the one at issue in this lawsuit targeting a prominent law firm with adverse actions to be executed by all Executive branch agencies but, in purpose and effect, this action draws from a playbook as old as Shakespeare, who penned the phrase: ‘The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers,’” Howell wrote in a scathing 102-page opinion.

Trump signed an executive order against Perkins Coie in March, revoking the firm’s security clearances and their access to government buildings, and nixing government contracts with the firm in part because they represented Hillary Clinton during her 2016 campaign.

But Howell dismantled the order based on Trump’s own claims about forcing other law firms into submission. During an April 8 speech cited in Howell’s ruling, Trump peacocked that “lots of law firms have been signing up with Trump.”

“$100 million, another $100 million, for damages that they’ve done,” Trump said at the time. But they give you $100 million and then they announce, ‘We have done nothing wrong.’ And I agree, they’ve done nothing wrong. But what the hell, they’ve given me a lot of money considering they’ve done nothing wrong.”

Also at fault was deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, whose comments about another law firm—Susman Godfrey—included flaunting that the administration had effectively finagled upwards of a billion dollars in “free legal work” thanks to the executive branch’s pressure campaign.

Trump and Miller’s comments effectively proved that the president had singled firms out for “retribution” based on whether or not they were willing to cut a deal with the White House.

Perkins Coie said in a statement that the decision “affirms core constitutional freedoms all Americans hold dear, including free speech, due process, and the right to select counsel without the fear of retribution.”

It is unclear if the Trump administration plans to appeal the ruling.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Newly Declassified Memo Wrecks Trump’s Main Defense on Deportations

The intel memo destroys Trump’s justification for using a wartime powers law to round up Venezuelan immigrants and deport them to El Salvador.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

U.S. spy agencies do not believe that the Venezuelan government has authority over the Tren de Aragua gang—a development that directly contradicts Trump’s justification for his illegal, extrajudicial deportations of Venezuelans to a prison in El Salvador.

“While Venezuela’s permissive environment enables TDA to operate, the Maduro regime probably does not have a policy of cooperating with TDA and is not directing TDA movement to and operations in the United States,” a memo from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence read, according to The New York Times.

Trump has been claiming the exact opposite since he invoked the wartime Alien Enemies Act of 1798 in March to summarily round up Venezuelan immigrants and deport them without basic due process.

Trump first invoked the wartime powers act in March, asserting that “this is a time of war. Because Biden allowed millions of people, many of them criminals, many of them at the highest level.… Other nations emptied their jails into the United States, it’s an invasion. These are criminals, many many criminals … murderers, drug dealers at the highest level, drug lords. People from mental institutions. That’s an invasion.” He also said Tren de Aragua gang members were committing crimes in the United States “at the direction, clandestine or otherwise, of the Maduro regime in Venezuela.”

The memo directly delegitimizes his argument, further confirming that Trump is operating well outside the bounds of his executive powers.

Edith Olmsted/
/

RFK Jr. Explains Why Registry of Autistic People Is Good, Actually

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s idea was so bad that the Department of Health and Human Services walked it back.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gestures while speaking in the Oval Office
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is still advocating for the creation of a disease registry that tracks people diagnosed with autism.

During an appearance Monday night on Fox News’s The Ingraham Angle, Kennedy tried to explain why the government would need to collate citizens’ private medical records into a massive database—a plan that was announced last month by the National Institutes of Health, and then reportedly abandoned two days later after severe backlash.

“One in every 31 kids today. In California, which has the best database, it’s one in every 20 children, one in every 12.5 boys,” Kennedy claimed.

“This is an existential disease,” Kennedy continued. “Every other disease like this has a registry so that—and its voluntary—public health officials can monitor the numbers. It’s not private information, it’s not information that is gonna go out to other agencies, it’s a voluntary system where your privacy is protected. Just a system for keeping track of a disease that is now becoming debilitating to the American public.”

A CDC report published last month found that one in 31 children aged eight years old have been identified with autism spectrum disorder. Days before that report had come out, Donald Trump was already spouting those exact numbers before claiming that autism could potentially be caused by vaccines.

While the CDC has documented an increase in diagnoses from 2000, when only one in 150 children born in 1992 were diagnosed with autism, experts have attributed some of the rise in diagnoses to a widening definition of autism spectrum disorder, which encapsulates a broader range of symptoms, as well as people being more aware of and willing to get diagnostic testing, according to ABC News.

Under Kennedy’s guidance, the CDC has launched a study on connections between vaccines and autism, despite extensive research debunking the conspiracy theory.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Pete Hegseth Made an Order on Ukraine Trump Knew Nothing About

In the early days of Trump’s term, an order came from Hegseth’s office that sent national security officials scrambling.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth watches as Donald Trump, seated beside him in the White House, speaks.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Pete Hegseth cancelled military aid flights to Ukraine just a week into Trump’s second term without him even knowing, according to Reuters.

The ignominious defense secretary called off 11 Ukraine-bound planes carrying artillery, shells, and other weapons. Trump was completely unaware that Hegseth had made the call, as the TRANSCOM records simply show a verbal order from “SECDEF”—the secretary of defense—stopping aid flights to Ukraine until February 5.

The order initially sparked mass confusion within the administration, as national security officials in the White House, the Pentagon, and the State Department couldn’t figure out who ordered the halt in flights.

This is yet another example of the chaos and lack of cohesion that Hegseth has brought to the Pentagon from day one. But the administration is treating the communication failure like business as usual.

“Negotiating an end to the Russia-Ukraine War has been a complex and fluid situation. We are not going to detail every conversation among top administration officials throughout the process,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Reuters. “The bottom line is the war is much closer to an end today than it was when President Trump took office.”

The move also aligns with the growing anti-European Union, anti-Ukraine, pro-isolationist views that Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance hold, as evident in their infamous Signalgate group chat messages.

“This is consistent with the administration’s policy to move fast, break things and sort it out later,” said retired Marine and defense expert Mark Cancian. “That is their managing philosophy,”

This is one of multiple reports on the internal disarray at Hegeth’s Defense Department.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Remember That Wild Photoshoot of Young Barron Trump and His Many Toys?

As Donald Trump preaches about buying kids fewer dolls, the internet has resurfaced photos of some of the toys Barron Trump grew up with.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump smile as she holds a baby Barron in her arms.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and Barron Trump in 2007

“Abundance for me but not for thee” seems to be Donald Trump’s new motto.

The president’s argument that children should just have fewer dolls rattled the nation last week. Trump’s tariffs proposals—which were discovered and confirmed by the White House to be based on bad math—have sent markets tumbling and pushed the U.S. economy closer toward a recession. The boss of the biggest shipping port in the country told AFP News Agency that American consumers can expect “less choice and higher prices” once current inventory runs out, which he predicted would occur within the next five to seven weeks.

In the face of rising costs and a slowing job market, Trump’s solution is just as simple as it is un-American: Buy less.

“I don’t think a young lady, a 10-year-old girl, 9-year-old girl, 15-year-old girl, doesn’t need 37 dolls. She can be very happy with two or three or four or five,” Trump reiterated to reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday.

But Trump—whose net worth is estimated by Forbes to be $5.1 billion—wouldn’t know the first thing about living a modest lifestyle. His own children have been photographed in the lap of luxury, playing with lavish toys backdropped by the ornate interiors of his New York City penthouse, as the internet was quick to point out.

X screenshot Marlow Stern @MarlowNYC just some of barron trump’s toys… including a mini mercedes convertible (photos)

Some of Barron Trump’s childhood toys included a customized mini Mercedes convertible featuring a “BARRON” license plate, several life-size stuffed animals, and famously, a Louis Vuitton “soot-case” that reportedly now retails for nearly $10,000. They resided in an entire floor of Trump’s apartment, which Barron apparently had all to himself, Melania told Entertainment Tonight in 2010.

Other images of Trump’s brood include photos of Melania holding a baby Barron in front of golden doors, marble floors, and an elaborate pram.

Bluesky screenshot photo of Melania Trump holding a baby Barron amid all gold
Edith Olmsted/
/

Horrifying Report Showcases Dire Conditions in ICE Facilities

At least seven migrants have died in ICE custody since the start of Trump's second term.

tables and holding cells in a prison
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
An Orange County Jail that was also being used to house immigration detainees in 2017

President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office have proved fatal for seven people who were detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, as part of the president’s massive deportation efforts.

Of the seven immigrants who have died in ICE custody over the past three months, the agency has only published reports on three of the deaths, which were all reviewed by the Spanish newspaper El Paīs.

According to the outlet, all three individuals arrived in detention in good condition, and saw their health rapidly decline.

Makysm Chernyak, a 44 year-old Ukrainian man, was arrested in January on assault charges and transferred to ICE detention in Miami where he was found to be totally healthy, with the exception of an elevated heart rate. For a week in mid-February he was in and out of the clinic, after reporting nasal congestion and a cough. On February 18, he was found vomiting and trembling in his cell, and while awaiting transfer to the hospital he suffered six seizures, and vomited blood. Doctors shortly discovered he’d had a hemorrhagic stroke and was determined to be brain dead. He was declared dead two days later.

Marie Blaise, a 44 year-old Haitian woman was detained on February 12 in the U.S. Virgin Islands when she tried to board a flight to North Carolina without a valid immigration visa. Another woman detained in Deerfield Beach detention center told the Miami Herald that Blaise began to complain of chest pains on April 25. She was given some pills and told to rest, but hours later she awoke screaming in pain. Later that night she was announced dead, and her cause of death is still under investigation, according to El Paīs.

Last week, Florida Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, the only Haitian American member of Congress, slammed ICE over Blaise’s death. “Marie had been complaining about chest pain for hours,” she said on the House floor. “They gave her some pills and told her to go lie down. Unfortunately, Marie never woke up.”

ICE is required to report on all in-custody deaths within 90 days, but Cherfilus-McCormick called for a “full, independent investigation” into Blaise’s death. Chernyak and Blaise are two of three immigrants who died in detention in Florida. The other was Genry Ruiz Guillén, a 29-year-old Honduran detained at the Krome center in Florida who died on January 23. Others died in custody in Texas, Arizona, Puerto Rico, and Missouri.

In a statement, ICE insisted that it was providing proper care to detainees. “All people in ICE custody receive medical, dental and mental health screening and 24-hour emergency care at each detention facility,” it said.

A 2024 report from the American Civil Liberties Union found that 95 percent of deaths at ICE-operated facilities between 2017 and 2021 could have been prevented “if appropriate medical care had been provided.” In a whopping 88 percent of the deaths reviewed as part of the report, medical staff at the ICE detention centers had “made incorrect, inappropriate, or incomplete diagnoses.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Cognitive Decline? Trump Spews a Word Salad to Explain Alcatraz Idea.

Obviously this is a well-conceived plan by a very stable genius.

Trump at the White House on Monday
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Trump at the White House on Monday

President Donald Trump just gave a completely incoherent explanation for his impromptu plan to reopen Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay.

“How will you use it? How did you come up with the idea?” a reporter asked the president on Monday.

“Well, I guess I was supposed to be a moviemaker. We’re talking—we started with the moviemaking, and it will end,” Trump replied. “It represents something very strong, very powerful, in terms of law and order. Our country needs law and order. Alcatraz is, I would say, the ultimate, right? Alcatraz, Sing Sing, and Alcatraz, the movies.

“But uh, it’s right now a museum, believe it or not. Lotta people go there. It housed the most violent criminals in the world, and nobody ever escaped. One person almost got there, but they, as you know the story, they found his clothing rather badly ripped up, and uh, it was a lot of shark bites, a lot of problems. Nobody’s ever escaped from Alcatraz, and just represented something strong having to do with law and order; we need law and order in this country.”

Trump said he hoped to “bring [Alcatraz] back in large form, add a lot.”

“It sort of represents something that’s both horrible and beautiful and strong and miserable, weak,” he added. “It’s got a lot of qualities that are interesting.”

Despite his surplus of adjectives, Trump’s response didn’t quite answer the question.

Some have suggested that Trump was inspired by Escape From Alcatraz, the 1979 film that aired on South Florida’s WLRN on Saturday night (Trump was staying in Palm Beach). Shortly after announcing plans to reopen Alcatraz, Trump also posted on Truth Social that he was planning to place tariffs on foreign-made movies.

This is certainly not the first time the president has had trouble answering questions. Just last week, when asked about his administration’s punitive measures against Harvard University, Trump began ranting about fictional riots of Trump supporters in Harlem.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

“Take a Joke”: Trump Mocks Catholics Upset Over Image of Him as Pope

Trump insulted Catholics who were offended by the weird AI photo he shared of himself as the pope.

AI photo of Donald Trump as the pope.
White House account/X

The White House’s social media post on Friday night depicting Donald Trump as the pope was apparently “just a little fun,” according to the president.

“Actually, my wife thought it was cute,” Trump told reporters at the White House, referring to a seemingly AI-generated image in which he appears dressed in white papal attire. “Actually, I would not be able to be married, though. That wouldn’t be allowed. To the best of my knowledge, popes aren’t getting married. Not that we know of, no.”

Still, personally acknowledging that he and his wife witnessed and shared the bizarre and offensive image wasn’t enough to deem the image real.

“I think it’s the fake news media, you know,” Trump said. “They’re fakers.”

Trump also insisted that Catholics “loved it” and chalked up critiques of the stunt to the “fake news.” But that also appears to not be based in reality.

“There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President,” posted the official account for the New York State Catholic Conference on X. “We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us.”

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi also had rough news for Trump, writing in Italian that the image “offends believers, insults institutions and shows that the leader of the global right enjoys being a clown.”

Even New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan—a supposed Trump ally, who was named a member of the White House’s Religious Liberty Commission Thursday—said that the picture “wasn’t good.”

When asked by a reporter if leveraging the official White House account to share “memes” was “diminishing” the value of the channel, Trump responded that the press should give him “a break.”

“Somebody did it in fun. It’s fine. Hate to have a little fun, don’t you?” poked Trump.

It’s not the first time the self-purported Christian has made light of the religion’s principles. As a way to line his pockets last year, the notorious scammer launched a $60 Bible co-promoted alongside “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood.

And in the midst of his bank fraud trial in 2024, the famed adulterer compared himself to Jesus, claiming that someone had sent him a note likening his legal comeuppance for decades of financial abuse to Christ’s persecution.

And just last week, Trump actually said he’d “like to be pope.”

“That would be my number one choice,” Trump told reporters.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Stephen Miller Unveils Totally Made-Up Definition of “Due Process”

The Trump adviser is trying to redefine the Constitution in order to carry out his extreme immigration agenda.

Stephen Miller points a finger while speaking behind the lectern in the White House press briefing room.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Trump administration continues to subvert the constitutional right to due process to justify its illegal, extrajudicial deportations.

“The right of ‘due process’ is to protect citizens from their government, not to protect foreign trespassers from removal,” wrote deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller on Monday morning. “Due process guarantees the rights of a criminal defendant facing prosecution, not an illegal alien facing deportation.”

This is not how the law works. The due process clause of the Fifth Amendment states:

No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger. [emphasis added]

The clause has no specification for citizenship.

Miller’s claim has been widely rebuked.

“Stephen Miller is lying to you. The Supreme Court has emphasized for generations that EVERY person gets due process,” wrote American Immigration Council senior fellow Aaron Reichlin-Melnick. “Here’s none other than Antonin Scalia in 1993: ‘It is well established that the Fifth Amendment entitles aliens to due process of law in deportation proceedings.’”

“What is it about the phrase ‘no person’—as in ‘no person shall be … deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law’—that you seem to be unable to get into your thick, sociopathic skull?” asked George Conway.

“Shaughnessy v. U.S. (1953): ‘It is true that aliens who have once passed through our gates, even illegally, may be expelled only after proceedings conforming to traditional standards of fairness encompassed in due process of law,’” wrote The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake.

As Miller continues to contort the law to keep up his cruelty, Trump reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to authoritarianism when he responded to a simple question about being required to uphold the Constitution with an “I don’t know.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

CEO Makes Shocking Admission About Why He’s Buying Trump’s Meme Coin

It looks like $TRUMP is working exactly as the president intended.

Trump memecoin
Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has claimed he’s not paying attention to who buys his cryptocurrency coin—but companies are openly trying to use it to influence the administration’s policies.

Freight Technologies Inc., a North American shipping company, is buying up to $20 million of Trump’s meme coin, $TRUMP, in the hopes of influencing his tariff policy, HuffPost reports. Javier Selgas, the company’s CEO, said in a news release Wednesday that purchasing Trump’s digital token would be “an effective way to advocate for fair, balanced and free trade between Mexico and the U.S.”

During an interview on NBC News’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Trump was directly asked whether he was profiting off his cryptocurrency, which he launched just days before his inauguration. “I haven’t even looked,” Trump claimed. “If I own stock in something, and I do a good job, and the market goes up, I guess I’m profiting.”

The official website asserts that while 80 percent of Trump’s meme coins, $TRUMP and $MELANIA, are held by Trump-linked entities, the tokens aren’t an “investment opportunity” but simply a means of showing support for the president. “GetTrumpMemes.com is not political,” it claims, “and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.”

But it seems not everyone got the memo—one company is apparently hoping to use the purchase of Trump’s meme coin to influence trade policy.

Freight Technologies told the Securities and Exchange Commission in a filing last week that it had entered an agreement to issue convertible notes up to $20 million, which will be earmarked exclusively for the purchase of Trump’s meme coin, $TRUMP. In his statement, Selgas, the CEO, referred to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s recent remark that “America First does not mean America alone.”

Trump has implemented a 25 percent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, which would severely shrink shipping across America’s borders, hurting businesses like Freight Technologies.

Trump’s claim that he doesn’t pay attention to the cash generated by his corrupt crypto scheme seems particularly far-fetched considering that the White House announced last month that it intends to throw an “intimate private” dinner for the meme coin’s 220 top holders, according to Politico.

The meme coin’s official website launched a leaderboard to keep track of the biggest buyers, a list that was topped by Justin Sun, a Chinese billionaire who founded the crypto platform Tron and was sued by the SEC during the Biden administration. Sun apparently owns more than $1.2 million worth of Trump’s meme coins.

That’s not even the only crypto scheme the president’s family is running—and in which Sun is participating. Late last year, Sun also bought a whopping $75 million of $WLFI, the token for World Liberty Financial, the decentralized finance platform majority-owned by a Trump business entity. A few months after Sun shelled out for $WLFI, the SEC asked a federal judge to halt his case.

