Trump Issues Chilling Warning About How Long Iran War Could Last

The self-declared peace president initially said he would keep us out of “forever” wars.

Donald Trump turns to the side and claps
Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Iran war could go on “forever”—if Donald Trump wanted it to.

In an ominous Truth Social post late Monday, the president suggested that U.S. munitions stockpiles could allow the fighting to stretch into eternity.

“The United States Munitions Stockpiles have, at the medium and upper medium grade, never been higher or better—As was stated to me today, we have a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons,” Trump wrote. “Wars can be fought ‘forever,’ and very successfully, using just these supplies (which are better than other countries finest arms!).

“At the highest end, we have a good supply, but are not where we want to be,” he added.

But that is not the Pentagon’s analysis. Speaking to The Washington Post Monday under the condition of anonymity, military officials stressed that just two days of fighting Iran had already drastically depleted America’s missile defense systems.

“There is concern about this lasting more than a few days,” one source told the Post, adding that it often takes several air defense interceptors to stop an incoming missile. “I don’t think people have fully absorbed yet, like, what that has done with stockpiles.”

Trump acknowledged the diminished reserves in his post, but claimed that there was “additional high grade weaponry … stored for us in outlying countries.” He also blamed the loss on former President Joe Biden and his decision to transfer military equipment to Ukraine, derisively referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as “P.T. Barnum.”

In the weeks leading up to the explosive hostilities, Trump’s top military adviser—Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine—warned the White House against such an attack, arguing that it could entangle America in a prolonged conflict. But the Oval Office disagreed.

“The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight—there is no chance that will happen,” Vice President JD Vance told the Post late last month.

Despite his criticism of the offensive, Caine acquiesced to the president’s whims. Over the last month, he assembled the largest military presence in the Middle East since the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, a hardware collection across a web of U.S. bases that includes numerous ships—including naval destroyers and aircraft carriers—and more than a dozen jets in the region, reported CNN.

So far, six U.S. soldiers have been killed in the conflict, as have more than 20 Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Eighteen American soldiers have also been seriously injured. More than 700 Iranian civilians have been killed, including 176 children, dozens of whom were at a girls’ school in the country’s south.

Watch Bill Clinton Testify on Why Trump Really Cut Ties With Epstein

The former president’s testimony before Congress debunks Trump’s story about why he really stopped being friends with Jeffrey Epstein.

Bill Clinton speaks on a panel.
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The New York Times
Former President Bill Clinton in 2024

Former President Bill Clinton may have just put a massive hole in President Donald Trump’s claims about how he and deceased sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein ended their friendship.

In video testimony released by the House Oversight Committee on Monday, Clinton claimed that Trump told him exactly what happened between him and Epstein at a golf tournament for Major League Baseball executive Joe Torre’s Safe At Home Foundation, “20-something years ago.”

“It was designed to combat domestic violence, of which Joe Torre had been a victim as a child. And so I wanted to support it.… Donald Trump gave him the golf course in New York to have a tournament on, and I played in it a couple times,” Clinton said. “Donald Trump would come out and play a few holes with us. And he somehow knew I had flown in Jeffrey Epstein’s aircraft, and he said, ‘You know we had some great times together over the years, but we fell out. All because of a real estate deal.’ And he said that ‘I’m sorry it happened.’ That’s all.”

This completely contradicts Trump’s story that he made the valorous decision to kick Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club.

“And as far as you recall, President Trump characterized the nature of the ending of their friendship as being solely due to the real estate bidding?” an official clarified.

“That’s what he said.”

Clinton’s testimony confirms previous reporting that the two men really fell apart over a 2004 bidding war over a mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Jeffrey Epstein was a member at Mar-a-Lago until Trump kicked him out, because Jeffrey Epstein was a pedophile and he was a creep,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said last November.

Clinton’s deposition states otherwise. You can view his full testimony below.

Former CBP Chief Under Investigation Over Actions in Minnesota

Greg Bovino and his federal agents are under investigation for “Operation Metro Surge.”

U.S. Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino walks to his car as masked federal agents surround him.
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
U.S. Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino walks to his vehicle at a gas station in Minneapolis, on January 21.

Local authorities in Minnesota are investigating former Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino and other federal agents for potentially breaking the law during Operation Metro Surge in the Minneapolis area.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced in a news conference Monday that her office is already looking into 17 instances of “potential unlawful behavior” and asked local residents to submit any potential evidence of federal agents committing illegal activity through an online form at the new Transparency and Accountability Project. Minneapolis is the county seat of Hennepin County, where Border Patrol and ICE agents focused much of their activity.

Citizens will be able to upload video and audio evidence of agents breaking the law, and they can send descriptions if they saw anything illegal from ICE and Border Patrol, Moriarty said, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

“I want to be clear with our community about the challenges these investigations entail, because the federal government has refused to provide us information about the actions of their officers in Minnesota,” Moriarty said.

One of the 17 instances under investigation includes Bovino throwing a gas canister into a park full of residents in south Minneapolis on January 21. The incident occurred just two weeks after Renee Good was shot and killed, and three days before Alex Pretti was killed by federal agents. Another incident under investigation concerns Border Patrol agents confronting protesters outside of Roosevelt High School on January 7, also in South Minneapolis.

“There are many victims whose stories need to be told,” Moriarty said. “We will investigate and pursue charging where appropriate.”

The Trump administration effectively made Bovino its scapegoat for the horror in Minneapolis, reassigning him to his old office in California (and possibly retirement after that) after mass protests in the city. But he has largely escaped criminal charges, even from previous misdeeds in Chicago.

That could soon change. A local jurisdiction taking steps to investigate and even charge ICE and Border Patrol agents over illegal actions as part of the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda is a big step. These agents have rarely been held accountable, and have in fact been protected from prosecution, as White House officials such as Stephen Miller have gone as far as to claim that they have “federal immunity.” Hennepin County is about to test that, and if it’s successful, may inspire other localities.

Federal Judge Deals Major Blow to Kristi Noem on Oversight of ICE

The homeland security secretary can’t keep blocking members of Congress from ICE detention centers.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stands during an event
Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A federal judge has revoked Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s ability to restrict members of Congress from entering ICE facilities. 

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb ruled that Noem’s requirement that members of Congress give her a week’s notice before entering an immigration facility is illegal, given that it relies on funding Congress warned could not be used to block oversight from lawmakers.

“The Parties’ arguments on this point raise complex questions regarding the technical details of DHS budgeting and the application of appropriations law that the Court finds difficult to resolve on this preliminary factual record,” Good wrote. “Luckily, the Court does not need to fully address those disputes to resolve the present motion, because Defendants’ proposed solution suffers from a fatal flaw: It assumes that [One Big Beautiful Bill Act] funds are available for all of the costs necessary to promulgate and enforce the policy.” 

While DHS appealed immediately, others hailed the ruling as a tribute to common sense.  

“Despite the Trump administration’s unlawful attempts to block Members of Congress from conducting oversight, a federal court just affirmed in Neguse et al. v. ICE et al.—ONCE AGAIN—our clear right to conduct unannounced oversight visits,” Democratic Representative Joe Neguse wrote on X. “We will keep fighting to ensure the rule of law prevails.”

Multiple Democratic politicians have been denied entry, roughed up, or outright arrested trying to enter ICE facilities since President Trump returned to office last year. 

Last May, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Representative LaMonica McIver were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement while trying to gain entry to Delaney Hall. Last June, Senator Alex Padilla was literally dragged out of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s press conference in Los Angeles while trying to ask a question. That same month, New York City comptroller and then–mayoral candidate Brad Lander was taken from the hallways of a Lower Manhattan immigration court and detained by masked ICE agents. 

MAGA Republican Announces Retirement, Giving Dems an Opportunity

Representative Ryan Zinke’s term finishes in January 2027.

Representative Ryan Zinke turns his head to the side while walking
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Yet another Republican is calling it quits on his congressional career.

Montana Representative Ryan Zinke announced Monday that he will not seek reelection, ending his time in Washington.

In a letter to his constituents, Zinke said that the decision was predicated on recent health issues, writing that he had undergone “multiple surgeries” since 2023 to correct injuries he sustained while serving as a Navy SEAL.

“The injuries sustained from a career in Special Operations are not immediately life threatening, but the repair cannot be deferred any longer and recovery will require considerable time,” Zinke wrote. “My judgement and experience tell me it is better for Montana and America to have full-time representation in Congress than run the risk of uncertain absence and missed votes.”

The Whitefish native has represented Montana since 2014, when he garnered national attention on the campaign trail for referring to Hillary Clinton as the Antichrist. Between stints on Capitol Hill, Zinke was tapped by Donald Trump to serve as his first-term interior secretary. Zinke worked in that job for just two years, from 2017 to 2019, but nonetheless racked up 18 federal investigations into his behavior, ranging from probes into numerous alleged Hatch Act violations to misuse of public funds.

Zinke’s decision further imperils the Republican House majority, which currently has 218 Republicans to 214 Democrats. The lower chamber also has three vacancies due to the November resignation of Democratic Representative Mikie Sherrill, now New Jersey governor, as well as the January resignation of Representative Majorie Taylor Greene and the passing that same month of Representative Doug LaMalfa.

All 435 House seats will be contested in the upcoming midterm elections, a reality that has Republicans fretting, as preceding elections have suggested that the cycle could be overtaken by a tsunami-esque “Blue Wave.” At least three Republican districts are confidently expected to flip (they include two districts in California and another in Utah), while the Nebraska race to replace retiring Republican Representative Don Bacon is likely to go to Democrats as well, according to the Cook Political Report.

Four Democrats had already filed to run in their party’s primary to replace Zinke before he announced his retirement.

Trump Labor Secretary Caught Using Govt Funds for Her Birthday Party

The birthday party was “renamed” in order to avoid greater scrutiny about using public funds.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer holds onto her purse as she stands in the Capitol.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer departs after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address at the Capitol on February 24.

Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer is under investigation after having been caught using taxpayer funds for personal reasons, including to throw herself a birthday party.

Last year, shortly after Chavez-DeRemer was sworn in, she and her senior staff wanted to have a birthday party at the Department of Labor’s headquarters at the Frances Perkins Building, The New York Times reports. But when staff worried about using the department’s funding, DeRemer and her staff decided to call it a swearing-in celebration.

The party went ahead with dozens of political staffers as guests, who sang “Happy Birthday” to Chavez-DeRemer, who then blew out the candles on a birthday cake. After the party, her chief of staff, Jihun Han, sent a memo to the entire department threatening “serious legal consequences” against any staffers who spoke with the press.

Weeks afterward, Chavez-DeRemer told the House Appropriations Committee, “I did not have a birthday party.” Ultimately, though, the Times obtained a photo from a party guest showing Chavez-DeRemer blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.

The party is just one glaring example of alleged misconduct by Chavez-DeRemer. She is now under investigation by the department’s inspector general, former Republican Representative Anthony D’Esposito, for misusing department funds, including to travel around the country on personal trips, and other misconduct, such as an alleged affair with someone on her security team.

Thanks to her jet-setting, the secretary herself doesn’t spend much time at the office, with Deputy Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling running the department day-to-day. Han and her deputy chief of staff, Rebecca Wright, have been placed on leave during the investigation. On top of that, Chavez-DeRemer’s husband is barred from Labor Department headquarters for allegedly sexually harassing female staffers.

When Donald Trump nominated Chavez-DeRemer for the post, she was a controversial pick for Republicans, who saw her as too pro-labor for a GOP congresswoman from Oregon, and some Democrats were cautiously optimistic. But now, it seems she fits into the endemic corruption of Trump’s White House, and should consider herself lucky her own misdeeds went unnoticed until now.

Trump’s First Administration Shut Down Investigation Into Epstein

The state of New Mexico was investigating Jeffrey Epstein’s ranch, but then the Department of Justice intervened.

Protesters dressed as handmaids hold up a photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein and signs that say, "SHAME" outside the White House
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

The state of New Mexico attempted to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s state residence in 2019. Then the Trump administration got involved.

Epstein’s Zorro Ranch, located roughly 30 miles south of Santa Fe in the high desert, was rumored to be a hotbed of illicit activity. Some of the notorious child sex offender’s victims, including Virginia Giuffre, claimed they were trafficked at the New Mexico estate, and emails issued by ranch staffers allege that at least two girls were killed and buried under the building by Epstein’s order, according to documents made public by the Justice Department via the Epstein files. Epstein even contemplated turning the estate, which he purchased in 1993, into a headquarters for genetic engineering experiments.

Yet somehow, the property—dubbed “Playboy Ranch” among locals—has never properly been investigated, according to New Mexico officials.

A report by The New York Times, published Monday, revealed that state officials had every intention to do so—until the first Trump administration intervened in 2019. The government ordered New Mexico to turn over its probe to federal prosecutors, but then they closed the case, according to recently unsealed records obtained by the Times.

Last month, New Mexico lawmakers voted unanimously to pursue another investigation into Zorro Ranch, creating a bipartisan “truth commission” to examine the site’s history. New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez also ordered his office to reopen the criminal investigation into Zorro Ranch, demanding “immediate access to the complete, unredacted federal case file.”

“We need to find out how he was able to operate without any accountability,” Andrea Romero, the leader of the truth commission, told the Times. “We have to understand what allowed this to happen.”

The sequence of events isn’t too dissimilar to what occurred between FBI agents and New York detectives in the immediate aftermath of Epstein’s death. Five days after the sex trafficker was arrested at a New Jersey airport in July 2019, the FBI “directed” New York law enforcement to cease its Epstein investigations, including the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit, according to FBI emails recently released by the Justice Department as part of the congressionally mandated disclosure of the federal government’s Epstein investigation.

That directive was allegedly an attempt to prevent “competing cases” and quell internal anxieties that the public—and the FBI’s international partners in the U.K.—would be mixed up by news reports of multiple investigations from different agencies. But as evidenced by New Mexico’s Zorro Ranch predicament, not every lead was fully inspected by Donald Trump’s first administration.

“Let’s Just Do It”: How Netanyahu Convinced Trump to Bomb Iran

Here’s the real reason Donald Trump went to war with Iran.

Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands at the White House
Avi Ohayon/GPO/Anadolu/Getty Images

In contrast to President Donald Trump’s vacillating rationale, it appears the United States did not go to war with Iran to wipe out its nonexistent nuclear program, respond to a nonsensical threat to American elections, or implement a poorly conceived regime change.

We did it because Israel asked us to.

In retracing Trump’s unilateral (and illegal) decision to go to war, it’s clear that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spent months lobbying the White House, and Trump’s aides did little to dissuade the president from joining in on the attack, The New York Times reported Monday.

Netanyahu knows a lot about illegal wars. The Israeli military’s American-backed genocide in Gaza has claimed the lives of more than 70,000 Palestinians. Now the two superpowers have launched a new campaign that has already killed more than 550 people in Iran, including dozens of school-age girls.

Discussion about a military strike on Iran began in December, when Netanyahu visited the president’s residence at Mar-a-Lago. Netanuyahu asked Trump’s permission to launch strikes on Iran’s missile sites in the coming months.

In January, Trump threatened to strike Iran in order to stop the government’s massacre of protesters, promising that help was “on the way!” But Netanyahu reached out to Trump asking him to delay the strike until the end of the month. He argued that the U.S. wasn’t ready to go to war, and Trump agreed.

As January crept on, Netanyahu kept regular contact with the White House, including Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and special envoy Steve Witkoff. Eventually, the U.S. military presented an expansive list of options for military action.

Netanyahu visited Trump again on February 11, as the U.S. was set to resume negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. But the prime minister was there to ensure the president was ready to go to war, the Times reported.

There was little pushback among White House officials.

During a meeting in the situation room on February 18, Vance—who had previously spoken against U.S. intervention—said that if the U.S. did launch a military campaign in Iran, it should “go big and go fast,” people familiar with his remarks told the Times. The same day, Israel raised its alert level, indicating that a joint attack was imminent.

In that same meeting, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned that a larger effort to topple the regime could lead to significant American casualties, an argument that was widely circulated to the press. Trump claimed that reports of Caine’s reluctance were “100 percent incorrect.”

Diplomacy, it seems, was never really an option. Negotiations spearheaded by Witkoff and Jared Kushner presented a kind of ruse to give Trump time to oversee a massive military buildup in the Middle East.

Speaking to Times Sunday, Trump said, “Toward the end of the negotiation, I realized that these guys weren’t going to get there. I said, ‘Let’s just do it.’”

After the U.S. and Israel launched their initial volley of strikes that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, Netanyahu gushed that Trump had helped him realize his dream: “This coalition of forces allows us to do what I have yearned to do for 40 years,” he said.

DOJ Misspells Voters, Emergency, and United States in New Filing

The Department of Justice is getting increasingly sloppy with its actions in court.

Detroit voters at the polls inside Central United Methodist Church on November 5, 2024.
Sarah Rice/Getty Images

The Justice Department filed an emergency motion to the 6th District Court that was rife with basic spelling errors, including spelling voters as “votors,” United States as “United Staes,” and emergency as “emeregency.”

The DOJ filed an emergency appeal Friday after a Michigan judge refused to force the state of Michigan to hand over access to sensitive voting records that includes each voter’s date of birth, address, and more. The DOJ has now sued 30 states seeking access to voter rolls.

This isn’t the first time the DOJ has displayed basic incompetence in court. Last April, DOJ lawyers misspelled United States  in their case against the wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia. In October, former prosecutor Lindsey Halligan listed New York Attorney General Letitia James’s address as “Brooklyn, New Jersey” instead of New York in a court filing. And just last week, the DOJ sued New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, but misspelled her name over and over again.

“These are the people who want access to your voting records and who my team fights in court every day,” Democracy Docket’s Marc E. Elias wrote.

Trump Now Has a Giant, Crusty Rash on His Neck

Donald Trump’s mysterious bruise is spreading—and getting worse.

Donald Trump looks to the side. A mysterious, scabbed rash is visible on the side of his neck.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump appeared to have a large red rash on the back of his neck Monday.

While speaking at the White House about his illegal war with Iran, Trump was spotted with a dark red patch of skin peeking out from under his collar. In a photograph taken by AFP photographer Saul Loeb, a large scab is visible.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the red mark. Possible causes of a red rash could include contact or atopic dermatitisalso known as eczema—psoriasis, or heat rash. It could also be caused by shingles.

A statement from Captain Sean Barbarella, a Navy emergency physician serving as the president’s doctor, claimed that Trump was using a “very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment prescribed by the White House doctor.”

“The president is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks,” he said.

Trump’s right hand also appeared discolored in another photograph by Loeb.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

Since July, Trump has been repeatedly spotted with a large bruise on the back of his right hand—except for a few instances when it inexplicably switched to his left hand. The president has gotten good at hiding it from the public—either with makeup or careful hand placement—but the 79-year-old president can’t hide everything, and cameras don’t lie.

The White House has claimed that his seemingly permanent injuries are the result of Trump shaking too many hands and taking too much aspirin. But doctors have theorized that the president’s discolored hands could be a sign of something much worse.

Now it seems the president is suffering from yet another physical ailment.

This story has been updated.

