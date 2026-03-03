These Six House Democrats Want Another Month of War With Iran

Josh Gottheimer (New Jersey)

Jimmy Panetta (California)

Henry Cuellar (Texas)

Greg Landsman (Ohio)

Jared Golden (Maine)

Jim Costa (California)

“Our war powers resolution allows for the short-term, targeted strikes on the regime’s missiles and bombs, requires Trump to come to Congress for a vote, and specifies ‘no ground troops,’” Representative Landsman wrote Tuesday. “Destroy the regimes [sic] ability to destroy more lives or cause any more mayhem or violence. Nothing more.”

The sentiment was not a popular one. The initial war powers resolution, co-sponsored by GOP Representative Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna, would immediately block any U.S. military action without congressional approval under the 1973 War Powers Resolution. It is set for a Wednesday vote, but it doesn’t stand a chance of becoming law. Even if it passed both chambers of Congress, it doesn’t have sufficient support to override a Trump veto.

“I truly cannot understand how anyone could decide, sure I trust Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth to wage a regime change war in Iran,” Pod Save America host Tommy Vietor wrote Tuesday on X. “Have at it for 30 days, fellas, the[n] we’ll check back in. Mindbogglingly stupid.”