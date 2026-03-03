These Six House Democrats Want Another Month of War With Iran
They’re pushing a more lenient war powers resolution—and all of them get money from AIPAC.
Six House Democrats are breaking with their party to support a different, more lenient war powers resolution that would grant President Trump a 30-day extension on his war on Iran, according to Punchbowl News. Each of those six Democrats has received somewhere from $300,000 to $3 million from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC.
The Democrat representatives voting for another month of war are:
- Josh Gottheimer (New Jersey)
- Jimmy Panetta (California)
- Henry Cuellar (Texas)
- Greg Landsman (Ohio)
- Jared Golden (Maine)
- Jim Costa (California)
“Our war powers resolution allows for the short-term, targeted strikes on the regime’s missiles and bombs, requires Trump to come to Congress for a vote, and specifies ‘no ground troops,’” Representative Landsman wrote Tuesday. “Destroy the regimes [sic] ability to destroy more lives or cause any more mayhem or violence. Nothing more.”
The sentiment was not a popular one. The initial war powers resolution, co-sponsored by GOP Representative Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna, would immediately block any U.S. military action without congressional approval under the 1973 War Powers Resolution. It is set for a Wednesday vote, but it doesn’t stand a chance of becoming law. Even if it passed both chambers of Congress, it doesn’t have sufficient support to override a Trump veto.
“I truly cannot understand how anyone could decide, sure I trust Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth to wage a regime change war in Iran,” Pod Save America host Tommy Vietor wrote Tuesday on X. “Have at it for 30 days, fellas, the[n] we’ll check back in. Mindbogglingly stupid.”
“NEWS: six democrats introduce alternate war powers resolution that is not a war powers resolution, but instead maintains the status quo while looking Vaguely Concerned in the event the war becomes politically toxic which it already is,” Citations Needed host Adam Johnson wrote sarcastically.
“There is not by any reasonable measure ‘a discomfort with the @RoKhanna resolution among House Dems,’” the Center for International Policy’s Dylan Williams said. “This is the pro-war fringe of the caucus giving themselves a phony oversight vehicle to point to. No one should be fooled by it. A vote against Khanna-Massie is a vote for war.”
In just four days of bombing, the Trump administration and the Israeli government have killed at least 787 Iranians, including about 180 children at an elementary girls’ school. Now six Democratic hawks want to give them 30 more days.