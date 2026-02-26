Federal Agents Kidnap Columbia University Student From Their Dorm
Columbia University’s president said DHS agents misrepresented themselves in order to gain access to the building.
The Department of Homeland Security has kidnapped yet another Columbia University student—and lied to campus public safety officers to get into her building.
Columbia neuroscience undergraduate student Ellie Aghayeva posted “Dhs illegally arrested me. Please help,” on her Instagram story early Thursday morning.
Columbia University President Claire Shipman said federal agents told campus officials that they were looking for a missing person in order to gain access to the building.
“All law enforcement agents must have a judicial warrant or judicial subpoena to access non-public areas of the University, including housing, classrooms, and areas requiring CUID swipe access,” Shipman wrote in a statement. “If law enforcement agents seek entry to non-public areas of the University, ask the agents to wait.… Do not allow them to enter or accept service of a warrant or subpoena.”
DHS has yet to comment.
This comes less than a year after DHS agents abducted Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil. And their methods—lying—are also similar to how they detained Columbia student Mohsen Mahdawi. Both Khalil and Mahdawi are Palestinian.
“ICE has no place in our schools and universities. These activities do not make our city or country safer, but rather drive mistrust and danger,” New York City Council members Julie Menin and Shaun Abreu wrote in a joint statement. “As Columbia College alumni, our hearts are with the community there, and we have been in contact with the University to offer our assistance.”
This story has been updated.