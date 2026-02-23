Trump Says War With Iran Is Totally Still on the Table
Donald Trump rejected reports that his advisers were counseling him to avoid conflict with Iran.
The possibility of war with Iran is still very much a possibility, according to Donald Trump.
Top U.S. military officials have reportedly warned the White House against dragging the country into war with Iran, arguing that it could entangle America in a prolonged conflict.
But that is not the narrative that Trump wants circulated amongst the American public. In a lengthy Truth Social post Monday, the president claimed that “numerous stories” about Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine’s broad caution toward the Middle East situation were “100 percent incorrect.”
“General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won,” Trump wrote.
“He knows Iran well in that he was in charge of Midnight Hammer, the attack on the Iranian Nuclear Development,” he continued. “It is a Development no longer, but rather, was blown to smithereens by our Great B-2 Bombers.”
Trump ordered a strike on Iran’s nuclear sites on June 22 without the express approval of Congress. The attack damaged facilities in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan, though a postmortem battle damage assessment by the Pentagon’s intelligence arm determined that the missile barrage only set Iran’s nuclear program back by a few months, rather than the “years” that Trump had advertised.
“Razin Caine is a Great Fighter, and represents the Most Powerful Military anywhere in the World,” Trump said. “He has not spoken of not doing Iran, or even the fake limited strikes that I have been reading about, he only knows one thing, how to WIN and, if he is told to do so, he will be leading the pack.”
“Everything that has been written about a potential War with Iran has been written incorrectly, and purposefully so,” he wrote. “I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them.”
U.S. officials, including Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner—Trump’s son-in-law—are expected to discuss the countries’ ongoing standoff with Iranian leadership in Geneva Thursday.