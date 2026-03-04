Republicans Join Democrats to Subpoena Pam Bondi Over Epstein

Wow. Breaking.



House Oversight Committee just voted to SUBPOENA AG Pam Bondi, 24-19.



5 Republicans joined w Democrats: Burchett, Boebert, Cloud, Mace and Perry. pic.twitter.com/t1jhK6ApYN — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) March 4, 2026

But recently, the DOJ was found to have removed 47,635 files from its publicly accessible archive, including files concerning allegations against Trump. Plus, Bondi has not acquitted herself well before Congress, having a disastrous hearing with the committee last month where she leveled insults at members of the committee and repeatedly dodged questions about Epstein.

Bondi will now have to sit for a closed-door taped deposition with the committee, not unlike former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Mace, according to PBS Newshour, wants to focus on Jeffrey Epstein. However, there’s a host of other issues with Bondi’s tenure heading the DOJ, including disobeying court orders and mass resignations across the department. Those issues are unlikely to come up in this deposition, though.

If Bondi chooses not to respond to the subpoena, the agency tasked with enforcing it is her own DOJ, meaning that the only thing compelling her to testify is reputation and appearance. Bondi has already ruined the DOJ’s reputation, and made a fool of herself before Congress. What will happen this time?