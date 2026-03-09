13-Year-Old Trump Accuser Has Key Details of Her Story Verified
The story appeared in an FBI interview in the Epstein files.
A woman who says Donald Trump abused her when she was 13 years old in 1984 shared information about her life that turned out to be true.
While her story about Trump is still unproven, The Post and Courier, a newspaper in Charleston, South Carolina, was able to corroborate details of her life provided in recent releases from the federal government’s Jeffrey Epstein archives. The woman was interviewed four times by the FBI in 2019, detailing abuse she faced at the hands of Trump and Epstein.
She gave details about her life and legal history that the newspaper was able to verify using news reports, court records, police reports, and government records from multiple states. None of the confirmed details are directly related to her allegations against Trump.
In her interviews with the FBI, she describes Epstein’s activities in the mid-1980s on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina, where the financier sexually assaulted minors. She said that Epstein constantly pressured her to find more girls to “come party,” describing his friends as “disgusting.” These so-called parties usually involved alcohol and drugs, and would turn violent with beatings and hair pulling. She said that Trump forced her to commit a sexual act on him around 1984 after she traveled to New York or New Jersey with Epstein.
She detailed that one incident took place while Trump was developing a casino in Atlantic City. She was led to Trump in a “very tall building with huge rooms.” Trump allegedly told others to leave the room, and told her, “Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be,” before unzipping his pants and forcing her to perform a sex act. She told the FBI that she “bit the (expletive) out of it,” which angered Trump, who slapped her and cursed.
A friend of the woman also reported her allegations about Trump to the FBI, asking that her friend be protected, according to an email circulated around the bureau that the Justice Department made public. The woman herself named business associates of Epstein in North Carolina who also abused her, and the newspaper was able to identify some of them.
In a statement to the newspaper, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the woman’s allegations were “baseless accusations from decades ago’’ that “are backed by zero evidence or facts. Leavitt described the accuser as “a sadly disturbed woman who has an extensive criminal history.” But Trump has sought to diminish and bury every Epstein revelation that paints him in a negative light, and his critics will point to this woman’s account as one of the reasons why.