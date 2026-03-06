Skip Navigation
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s Best Bud Putin Turns on Him in Iran War

Russia is giving Iran intelligence on attacking American forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump shake hands
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Surprise, surprise: Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again stabbed Donald Trump in the back—but this time, it wasn’t about the war in Ukraine, it was about Iran.

Russia has been helping Iran target the locations of U.S. military assets, including warships and aircraft, three officials told The Washington Post Friday.

“It does seem like it’s a pretty comprehensive effort,” one official told the Post. It was unclear exactly how much assistance Russia was providing, as Iran’s targeting capabilities have weakened significantly since strikes from the U.S. and Israel began last week.

But Nicole Grajewski, a scholar on Iran’s cooperation with Russia at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center, suggested that Iran’s strikes against U.S. forces indicate a high level of sophistication.

“They’re getting through air defenses,” Grajewski told the Post, noting that Iran appeared to have become more advanced since it responded to Israeli strikes last summer.

In addition to the CIA’s station in the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Iran has also attacked command and control infrastructure, radars, and temporary structures, such as the one where six U.S. service members were killed.

This is the first indication that another U.S. adversary has entered the spiraling regional conflict in the Middle East—and it’s the one with nuclear capabilities and an extensive intelligence network.

Earlier this week, when asked about whether he had a message to China or Russia—some of Iran’s biggest backers—Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said, “They’re not really a factor here.”

During his second term, Trump’s long-standing fondness for Putin has been increasingly put under strain, as Moscow has repeatedly gone back on public agreements to spare Ukrainians and delayed negotiations to end Russia’s violent incursion there.

Donald Trump Has Lit a Global Match
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

“I Guess”: Trump Has Wild Response to Potential Attacks on U.S. Soil

Donald Trump is supremely unbothered by what he may have unleashed.

Donald Trump raises his fist
Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. president could not care less if Iran’s violent retaliation includes the deaths of American citizens. Actually, it’s something he’s planning for.

When asked by Time if Americans should be worried about Iran attacking them at home, Trump responded: “I guess.”

“But I think they’re worried about that all the time,” he continued. “We think about it all the time. We plan for it. But yeah, you know, we expect some things. Like I said, some people will die. When you go to war, some people will die.”

The self-titled “peace president” has so far used his second term to sweep foreign cities, massacre foreign leadership, and indiscriminately bomb civilian targets, such as elementary schools in Tehran.

So far, six U.S. soldiers have been killed in the conflict, as have more than 20 Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Eighteen American soldiers have also been seriously injured. More than 1,200 Iranian civilians have been killed, including 176 children, dozens of whom were at a girls’ school in the country’s south.

Still, Trump has not directly addressed the American people, even as Republicans discuss the potentially unavoidable reality of a U.S. ground invasion in Iran.

That’s a major departure from his predecessors that sat at the Resolute Desk, who universally recognized the need to immediately justify military intervention to the public. Woodrow Wilson spoke to the nation the same day he asked Congress to declare war against Germany during World War I, while Franklin D. Roosevelt gave a national address hours before the country declared war during World War II.

Just one in four Americans say they support the war in Iran, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published Monday. In the same survey, 56 percent of respondents said they believe Trump is too quick to use military force as a foreign policy solution.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Republicans Try to Prosecute Key January 6 Witness Against Trump

Republicans want to push criminal charges against Cassidy Hutchinson, who gave explosive testimony about Donald Trump’s actions on January 6, 2021.

Cassidy Hutchinson raises her hand as she's sworn in to testify in Congress.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee on the January 6th insurrection, June 28, 2022.

Republicans in Congress want the Department of Justice to bring criminal charges against Cassidy Hutchinson, a White House aide in Donald Trump’s first administration who testified against the president during congressional hearings about the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection. 

CNN reports that Representative Barry Loudermilk referred Hutchinson to the DOJ just days ago, accusing her of lying to Congress when she testified before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attacks in June 2022. Representative Jim Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, co-signed the referral.  

Hutchinson’s testimony was explosive at the time, as she claimed that Trump was fully aware of the potential for violence on Capitol Hill and was extra agitated on that day. She said he wanted to march on the Capitol with his supporters from the Ellipse, but was told by his aides and Secret Service detail that it wouldn’t be safe. Furious, Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of The Beast, the presidential limousine, but when a Secret Service agent took his arm, Trump grabbed the agent’s neck, she said. 

Hutchinson, who served as an aide to Trump and his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, also testified that Trump wanted his armed supporters to be able to protest that day. She said that Meadows overheard a conversation in which Trump said that Vice President Mike Pence “deserves it” as his mob of supporters chanted “Hang Mike Pence” at the Capitol.  

For having the audacity to reveal this damaging information about Trump, his MAGA supporters have had Hutchinson in their crosshairs for a long time. In December 2024, Loudermilk accused former Representative Liz Cheney, an anti-Trump Republican on the January 6 committee, of colluding with Hutchinson on her testimony, and FBI Director Kash Patel included Hutchinson on the MAGA enemies list in his 2022 book Government Gangsters.

Now it’s up to the DOJ and Attorney General Pam Bondi to decide whether to charge Hutchinson. Bondi has tried to take revenge on some of the president’s adversaries, but none of the attempts have been successful yet. That’s probably because none of them have broken any laws in exposing Trump’s misdeeds. 

Remember Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony?
President Trump Was a Violent Maniac Behind Closed Doors
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Unexpectedly Weak Jobs Report Reveals Spike in Unemployment

The February jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows job losses have increased.

A jobseeker holds a folder while speaking with a recruiter at a booth.
David Ryder/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The U.S. economy lost 92,000 jobs, and unemployment rose 4.4 percent in February, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, a dismal economic showing for an economy that was already on shaky ground. 

“Let me put this another way: The US economy has LOST jobs since April 2025. Total job gains since from May 2025 to February 2026 are now -19,000,” Navy Federal chief economist Heather Long wrote. “Companies are not hiring in the face of all of these headwinds and uncertainty. And even healthcare is starting to slow down.”

Job losses hit nearly every major sector, including health care. And Black unemployment is back up to 7.7 percent after being down at 7.3 percent in January.

Stagnant job growth has been a defining trend of the Trump economy in this second term, even as the president blames any negative trends on former President Biden while declaring over and over again that the economy is thriving every day. And this February report doesn’t account for the cost of the war President Trump just started with Iran, which will surely drive up gas prices and squeeze people thin while they can’t even find a job.  

Trump has yet to comment on the numbers. 

This story has been updated.

Edith Olmsted/
/

U.S. Responsible for Iran Girls’ School Strike, Military Officials Say

U.S. military investigators believe that American forces were likely responsible for the strike.

People dig graves for the victims of a strike on a girls' school in the south of Iran
Iranian Press Center/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. military investigators believe that it’s likely the United States was responsible for the deadly strike that killed more than 175 people, including dozens of children, at a girls’ school in Iran.

Two U.S. officials told Reuters Thursday that the horrific attack at Shajarah Tayyebeh over the weekend was most likely the work of the U.S. military, but they noted that the investigation was still ongoing and did not rule out discovering evidence that could point the blame elsewhere.

The strike on the girls’ primary school is the deadliest single attack of the U.S. and Israel’s military campaign thus far. Among the dead were dozens of young girls between the ages of 7 and 12, according to the public prosecutor in Minab. In a statement Sunday, Unesco condemned the attack on Shajarah Tayyebeh as a grave violation of international law, which prohibits attacks on schools.

An analysis from The New York Times suggested that the school had been struck at the same time as a U.S. strike on the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, naval base next door—indicating that the U.S. was likely responsible for both.

It was not immediately clear why the school was targeted. Satellite images from 2013 showed that the school was previously connected to the IRGC naval base. More recent satellite images from 2016 showed that the school had been separated from the naval base by a wall.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday that the U.S. “would not deliberately target a school.”

While one would like to buy into Rubio’s pearl clutching, it’s worth noting that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has openly admitted to setting aside the rules of engagement—who’s to say he doesn’t have the same attitude toward international law?

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

DOJ Abruptly Posts Interviews With Trump Accuser From Epstein Files

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims alleges that Donald Trump assaulted her when she was underage.

Donald Trump stands with his hands folded in front of his stomach
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Justice Department released FBI interviews with a woman who accused Donald Trump of beating her after he sexually assaulted her when she was a child.

The interviews took place between August and October 2019. The woman, according to her testimony, was abused by Jeffrey Epstein for years. Her name is redacted across three separate files, but her allegation against the president is clear: Trump punched her on the side of her head after she bit his penis. She was between 13 and 15 years old at the time, she told investigators, when Epstein brought her to a “very tall building with huge rooms” in either New York or New Jersey. That’s where the prolific sex trafficker introduced her to Trump, she recalled.

Trump “didn’t like that I was a boy-girl,” the woman told investigators, referencing a tomboy.

There were other people present in the room, according to the files, but they left at Trump’s request.

She remembered that Trump told her something to the effect of, “Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be.” He then unzipped his pants and put her head “down to his penis.” She “bit the shit out of it,” and Trump “struck her,” saying something to the effect of “Get this little bitch the hell out of here,” according to the interview.

The woman claimed that she bit Trump’s penis at the time “because he disgusted her.”

“He had money, it reeked off of him,” she said.

She noted that Trump appeared jealous of Epstein, though at some point “they ended up on level playing fields.” She recalled that Trump and Epstein would sometimes use the terms “fresh meat,” “untainted,” and “not jaded” when referring to girls.

She told investigators she had two additional interactions with Trump but did not linger on the topic.

The woman claimed Epstein’s associates harassed her for years after the abuse ended, sending her numerous death threats. In one instance, she and her mother were run off a road while driving, forcing her to remain silent.

She also claimed that her mother spent time in prison due to an “embezzlement conviction connected to being blackmailed” by Epstein and a man named “Jim Atkins,” whom she identified as an employee of an Ohio university, “over explicit photographs” that Epstein took of her during the abuse.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the release amounted to “completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence, from a sadly disturbed woman who has an extensive criminal history.”

“The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s Department of Justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them—because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong,” she continued. “As we have said countless times, President Trump has been totally exonerated by the release of the Epstein files.”

The Department of Justice had previously removed the record of this woman’s FBI interviews from their Epstein database.

Trump is mentioned more than 38,000 times in the Epstein files, according to a New York Times review of the DOJ’s February document dump, which consisted of some three million previously unseen pages. All in all, Trump was flagged in more than 5,300 files in the document cache, according to the Times.

Nonetheless, deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told CNN’s State of the Union that the DOJ reviewed the files last summer and did not find any credible evidence against the president warranting further investigation.

Recent reports indicate that the DOJ has only released a fraction of the Epstein files, potentially holding onto upward of 50 terabytes that the agency has not yet disclosed. The recent releases, which include millions of pages of documents, amount to roughly 300 gigabytes, or 2 percent of the estimated total.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

The Five Craziest Things Trump’s New Pick for DHS Secretary Has Said

Who is Markwayne Mullin, the new nominee for homeland security secretary?

Senator Markwayne Mullin speaks to reporters.
Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

On Thursday, President Trump announced that Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin is his nominee to replace Kristi Noem as Department of Homeland Security secretary. A hardcore MAGA acolyte, Mullin is known for blind, raging loyalty to President Trump and the movement. 

Here are five extreme moments that demonstrate that: 

1. Mullin tried to get into fist fight with union leader in Senate hearing.

In 2023, Mullin questioned Teamsters head Sean O’Brien over his negative tweets about him, in which he called the senator a “clown” and a “fraud.” 

“Sir, this is a time, this is a place, if you want to run your mouth we can be two consenting adults and finish it here,” Mullin said.

“OK, that’s fine. Perfect,” responded International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien.

“You want to do it now?” Mullin asked. “Stand your butt up then.”

“You stand your butt up, big guy,” retorted O’Brien.

Senator Bernie Sanders was eventually able to de-escalate the situation. “You’re a United States senator, sit down,” boomed Sanders. “This is a hearing. God knows the American people have enough contempt for Congress.” Mullin later posted a picture of himself cleaning his guns on X. 

2. He admitted to giving President Trump “cover” from Epstein files scrutiny

Last summer, Mullin and Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego each put forth a resolution on the Epstein files that they claimed was transparent. While Gallego called for the Justice Department to release all files in full without caveat, Mullin called on the department to release “all credible information” related specifically to Epstein’s sealed legal proceedings. 

“I’m sure this would be handled just like any other thing [the Democrats] have tried to go after like the baseless impeachments. Or the bases—baseless special counsels. Or the unbelievable amount of charges they tried to file against the president,” Mullin said while objecting to Gallego’s resolution. “I’m sure this would be handled the exact same way. What we’re simply wanting to do here, is give [Trump] cover.”

3. He called the the mayor of Washington, D.C., a very racist man (she’s a woman).

During an interview on Fox News last summer, Mullin criticized D.C.’s  “very racist mayor” for making Donald Trump’s authoritarian takeover of the nation’s capital about race.

“And people may get eyebrows when I raise that, but he is the one that brings in race into the conversation, so he’s the one that’s pointing the fingers at it, and when you point one finger you got three pointing back at ya,” Mullin said. “But for him to say that, and flat-out lie to the American people, he knows exactly what’s happening.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is a Black woman, and never said that the takeover was about race.  

4. Mullin called the U.S. operation in Iran a “war”—then took it back and called it a “misspoke.”

“This is war, and we’re taking out the threat,” he said  earlier this week, when asked if more top Iranian officials were at risk from future strikes after the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. “And if you’re part of the threat, then you’re a target,” Mullin said.

“You’ll concede this is war?” a reporter clarified. 

“We haven’t declared war,” Mullin said, directly contradicting the first three words he said seconds ago. “That was a misspoke.”

5. Mullin confused who the U.S. president is twice.

Mullin called Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth the president twice while trying to wax poetic about war on Fox News. 

“War is ugly, it smells bad, and if anybody’s ever been there and been able to smell the war that’s happened around you and taste it and fill it in your nostrils and hear it, it’s something that you’ll never forget, and it’s ugly,” he said. Mullin has never been to war. 

“And fortunately, you have President Hegseth—or I say President Hegseth—Secretary Hegseth, that has got a great relationship with President Trump, and President Hegseth’s been there. He’s done that.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

The Most Chilling Detail in the U.S. Attack on an Iranian Naval Ship

The Iranian warship was taking part in an international exercise with many other countries—including the United States.

A very large explosion in theo cean.
U.S. Department of Defense/Getty Images
In this screen grab of video provided by the Defense Department, a U.S. submarine sinks Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off Sri Lanka’s coast on March 4.

The U.S. Navy’s attack on an Iranian frigate, the IRIS Dena, on Wednesday was the first time an American submarine has sunk an enemy ship since World War II. But the Dena may not have been armed because it was returning from an international exercise in the Indian Ocean, and the U.S. Navy likely knew it because it was taking part in the same exercise. 

Both the United States and Iran were taking part in the MILAN 2026 exercise, organized by the Indian Navy, on February 15–26, with the U.S. sending a maritime patrol aircraft and Iran sending the Dena. Iranian sailors from the ship paraded on land before India’s president.

The exercise in question required ships not to carry any ammunition. Normally, the Dena carries various missiles and guns, including anti-ship missiles. Because the U.S. also took part, it would have been aware that the Dena was unarmed. Former Indian Foreign Minister Kanwal Sibal accused the attack of being “premeditated as the US was aware of the Iranian ship’s presence in the exercise.” 

“The US has ignored India’s sensitivities as the ship was in these waters because of India’s invitation,” Sibal said in a post on X. The Iranian ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, condemned the attack and said the ship was unarmed. 

“We will respond to this assassination very strongly. This ship was unarmed and in a regular maneuver at sea. I think that the United States and the Zionist regime want to disturb and destroy all the international law and international norms,” Fathali said. 

At least 87 sailors were killed in the torpedo attack in international waters in the Indian Ocean, and the Sri Lankan navy responded to the Dena’s distress call and rescued 32 survivors, but 61 members of the crew are still missing. The U.S. didn’t respond to the call, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth crowed about the attack to reporters on Wednesday. 

“An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo,” Hegseth said, calling it a “quiet death.” As a result of the attack, an Iranian supply tanker that was also near Sri Lanka, the IRIS Bushehr, has taken refuge in the island country.  

The sinking of the Dena seems to be part of Hegseth’s new policy of ignoring “stupid rules of engagement” and “punching them while they’re down,” and it raises questions of what the Trump administration would say if a country like Iran attacked an American ship it knew was unarmed. 

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Five Democrats Kill War Powers Resolution to Rein in Trump on Iran

The war powers resolution has officially failed in both the House and the Senate. Here are the names of the Democrats who voted against the measure.

U.S. Capitol building
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The House voted 219–212 against a war powers resolution Thursday, refusing to place limits on President Trump’s powers as he continues his war on Iran alongside Israel. Four Democratic representatives voted with Republicans to kill the measure.

The resolution, co-sponsored by GOP Representative Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna, would immediately block any U.S. military action without congressional approval under the 1973 War Powers Resolution. While it faced a massive uphill battle to become a law, it was an opportunity for representatives to state plainly whether they support this war.

On Wednesday, the Senate killed a similar measure by a vote of 47–53 after Senator John Fetterman switched sides to vote with Republicans.

Here is every Democrat in Congress who voted not to rein in Trump:

  1. Senator John Fetterman (Pennsylvania)
  2. Representative Henry Cuellar (Texas)
  3. Representative Greg Landsman (Ohio)
  4. Representative Jared Golden (Maine)
  5. Representative Juan Vargas (California)

Just two Republicans, Representatives Thomas Massie (the resolution’s co-sponsor) and Warren Davidson, chose to support the resolution, splitting from Trump and the party.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Kristi Noem Forced to Host Event Immediately After Trump Fired Her

Noem praised Donald Trump in her speech right after being unceremoniously sacked.

Kristi Noem speaks into a microphone during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing
Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

Kristi Noem appeared not to know she’d been fired Thursday afternoon as she spoke before an audience of law enforcement officials.

As Donald Trump announced Noem’s sudden ouster on social media, the Homeland Security secretary was in the midst of delivering the keynote address at the Major Cities Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. Law enforcement officials asked questions and offered praise to Noem—but not one asked about her dramatic title change.

At one point, Noem teased Trump’s plan to unveil his “Shield of the Americas” policy on Saturday, where he would be joined by other cabinet secretaries to discuss his plan to combat cartels and drug trafficking. It was unclear whether she was aware that Trump had reassigned her as the program’s “special envoy.”

Fox’s White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported on X that Trump had spoken to Noem shortly before posting the announcement to Truth Social.

Still, Noem repeatedly spoke about her upcoming work as DHS secretary as if her schedule had not just been cleared. She promised to meet with New York state sheriffs “real soon” and said she’d “continue to talk” to governors and state legislators about coordinating with federal immigration enforcement. While Noem may be in office until the end of March, her repeated commitments sounded surreal given that she’d just been sacked.

“I hope you have fun, I’m sorry I can’t stick around,” she said at the end of her speech, pausing for a brief photo op and then rushing offstage.

Shortly after she disembarked the stage, Noem released a statement thanking Trump for her new made-up title. “The Western Hemisphere is absolutely critical for U.S. security. In this new role, I will be able to build on the partnerships and national security expertise, I forged over the last 13 months as Secretary of Homeland Security,” she wrote on X.

Noem’s stint as head of DHS truly fell apart this week after she crumbled during back-to-back hearings before the Senate and House Judiciary Committees. In addition to repeatedly lying under oath, Noem couldn’t explain away a $220 million border security ad campaign starring herself—that Trump now claims he did not approve.

Reports were already circulating earlier Thursday that Trump had begun reaching out to Republicans in search of a possible replacement for Noem—and Mullin’s name popped up as a top contender.

This story has been updated.

