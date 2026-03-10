What Are the Chances of MTG’s Seat Turning Blue This Special Election?
Democrats have a shot at flipping Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s old congressional seat in Georgia could flip to the Democrats in a special election Tuesday.
Since Greene’s resignation took effect at the beginning of the year, the special election in Georgia’s 14th congressional district has Republicans and Democrats running on the same ballot. And with a crowded field in the normally safe Republican district, a Democrat could benefit. In all, there are 12 Republicans, three Democrats, one libertarian, and one independent on the ballot, and if none of the candidates receives a majority of the votes, a runoff election would be held on April 7.
Donald Trump has endorsed Clay Fuller, a district attorney, but his chief Republican opponent is Colton Moore, a former state senator and staunch opponent of Trump’s indictment for election fraud in the state with broader support from the far right. The leading Democrat in the race is Shawn Harris, a cattle farmer and retired brigadier general, but he’ll have a tall order in what the nonpartisan Cook Report considers the most Republican-leaning district in Georgia, which went for Trump by 37 points in 2024.
Trump’s endorsements do not have a good track record in the state. In 2022, he endorsed former NFL player Herschel Walker for the Senate, who ended up losing to Democrat Raphael Warnock. His pick for governor that year, David Perdue, left the Senate to take on Republican gubernatorial incumbent Brian Kemp and lost. Likewise, Trump’s choices for attorney general and secretary of state, John Gordon and former Representative Jody Hice, respectively, lost to Republican incumbents Chris Carr and Brad Raffensperger.
Greene, who became a strong critic of Trump last year before resigning, has refused to endorse anyone in the race “out of respect to my district.”
“I truly support the wonderful people of Georgia 14 and want them to pick their Representative,” she said in a post on X in November. “So anyone claiming they have my endorsement would not be telling the truth.”
Harris will hope to replicate the upset wins of other Democrats during Trump’s second term, many of which took place in areas that lean heavily Republican. With fewer Democrats in this race, he has pretty good odds of making it to the April 7 runoff. If Trump and the GOP’s approval ratings are still abysmal by November, he could pull off a massive upset.