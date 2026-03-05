Five Democrats Kill War Powers Resolution to Rein in Trump on Iran
The war powers resolution has officially failed in both the House and the Senate. Here are the names of the Democrats who voted against the measure.
The House voted 219–212 against a war powers resolution Thursday, refusing to place limits on President Trump’s powers as he continues his war on Iran alongside Israel. Four Democratic representatives voted with Republicans to kill the measure.
The resolution, co-sponsored by GOP Representative Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna, would immediately block any U.S. military action without congressional approval under the 1973 War Powers Resolution. While it faced a massive uphill battle to become a law, it was an opportunity for representatives to state plainly whether they support this war.
On Wednesday, the Senate killed a similar measure by a vote of 47–53 after Senator John Fetterman switched sides to vote with Republicans.
Here is every Democrat in Congress who voted not to rein in Trump:
- Senator John Fetterman (Pennsylvania)
- Representative Henry Cuellar (Texas)
- Representative Greg Landsman (Ohio)
- Representative Jared Golden (Maine)
- Representative Juan Vargas (California)
Just two Republicans, Representatives Thomas Massie (the resolution’s co-sponsor) and Warren Davidson, chose to support the resolution, splitting from Trump and the party.