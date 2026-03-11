FBI Warns Iran May Attack California as Trump Stays Silent
The FBI says Iran may be planning a retaliatory attack.
The FBI warned police departments in California that Iran may be planning a retaliatory drone strike on the state.
“We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran,” a memo obtained by ABC News read. “We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.”
The FBI offered no other specifics, and the White House also refused to publicly comment.
“We know Iran has an extensive presence in Mexico and South America, they have relationships, they have the drones and now they have the incentive to conduct attacks,” former Obama administration DHS secretary John Cohen told ABC. “The FBI is smart for putting this warning out so that state and locals can be better able to prepare and respond to these types of threats. Information like this is critically important for law enforcement.”
In a separate warning, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Wednesday threatened to attack U.S. tech companies like Google and Nvidia, both of which are headquartered in California.