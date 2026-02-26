MAGA Is Furious Lauren Boebert Derailed Hillary’s Epstein Deposition
The deposition was temporarily paused after Boebert shared a photo of the proceedings with far-right influencer Benny Johnson, who posted it online.
Lauren Boebert successfully pissed everybody off during Hillary Clinton’s closed-door deposition Thursday.
Clinton appeared before the House Oversight Committee to share what she knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking empire (Clinton insisted she knew nothing). But Boebert couldn’t resist snapping an unauthorized pic of the former secretary of state, despite the fact that it was in clear violation of the rules. Ironically, the Colorado Republican’s own party member—House Oversight Chairman James Comer—was the one to demand the deposition remain private earlier this month, contrary to Clinton’s requests.
To make matters worse, Boebert shared the image with far-right podcaster Benny Johnson, who promptly posted it to X, temporarily derailing the proceeding.
What Boebert and Johnson believed they would achieve with the rogue stunt is unclear. But the publicity grab was wildly successful at sparking universal outrage—it angered Democrats, Republicans, and their own MAGA followers in the process, the latter of whom questioned whether the duo was trying to disrupt the process.
“Way to go. Now they are stopping the proceedings,” responded one self-identified MAGA account to Johnson’s post.
“What a fucking dumbass move … why are you purposely torpedoing this hearing for CLICKS!?!? USE YOUR DAMN BRAIN!!! The both of you are chasing wisdom, but it’s always faster than the two of you ...” fumed Trump supporter “Lady Liberty.”
“This is insane,” Johnson posted in his defense. “The deposition is being filmed. Hillary wanted it to be done LIVE on TV. The entire deposition will be released soon. Rep. Boebert gave me permission to post photo with credit. Hillary is trying to get out of answering questions about Epstein because of a pic!?!”
But X users were quick to point out the incongruity.
“You guys are so fucking dumb,” wrote the corporate account for Gay Guy Candle Company, adding a clown emoji. “‘She wanted it to be done live on television’ and ‘she’s trying to get out of it’ in the same post.”
“You posted a pic knowing doing so was in violation of the rules associated with a closed door deposition and then try to spin it as if it was orchestrated by Hillary? You’re a complete idiot,” commented another X account.