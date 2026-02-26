MAGA Is Furious Lauren Boebert Derailed Hillary’s Epstein Deposition

To make matters worse, Boebert shared the image with far-right podcaster Benny Johnson, who promptly posted it to X, temporarily derailing the proceeding.

What Boebert and Johnson believed they would achieve with the rogue stunt is unclear. But the publicity grab was wildly successful at sparking universal outrage—it angered Democrats, Republicans, and their own MAGA followers in the process, the latter of whom questioned whether the duo was trying to disrupt the process.

“Way to go. Now they are stopping the proceedings,” responded one self-identified MAGA account to Johnson’s post.