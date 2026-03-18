Why Official’s Resignation Letter Over Iran Sent Trump Team Spiraling
The White House knew Joe Kent was going to resign as head of counterterrorism, just not how he planned to do it.
The White House was completely blindsided by ex-National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent’s political resignation.
The top counterterrorism official alerted the White House Monday that he would be leaving his post over the war with Iran, claiming that Tehran “posed no imminent threat to our nation,” and that America’s ongoing involvement was due to “pressure” from Israel and its U.S. lobby.
Kent’s resignation sparked a maelstrom across Washington, where top Republicans and Trump officials spent the better part of Tuesday disparaging Kent and his work, branding the Trump appointee as a “crazed egomaniac.”
But the backlash was, in large part, due to the fact that Kent’s abrupt exit was announced online and on government letterhead—which caught the president and his staff completely off guard, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
Key Republicans ripped Kent apart over the span of 24 hours, including the likes of House Speaker Mike Johnson, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and former White House deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich, who uniformly attacked Kent’s credibility and his influence in the government.
But the message wasn’t just for Kent. Instead, the size and scope of their reaction was a message to other Trump officials, warning them of the fallout if they publicly criticize the war.
Senior administration officials told The Guardian that prior to his exit, Kent was suspected of leaking information to the press, a suspicion that got him booted from both the presidential daily brief process and deliberations over Iran.
So far, 13 U.S. soldiers have been killed in the conflict, as have more than 20 Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. More than 1,400 Iranian civilians have been killed, including dozens of children at a girls’ school in the country’s south. Some 3.2 million people have been displaced, as the U.S.-Israeli strikes have damaged more than 42,000 civilian sites—such as homes, hospitals, and schools—across Iran, according to Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani.
Trump told reporters Tuesday that he would withdraw from the war “in the very near future,” but that he wasn’t ready to leave yet. But leaving may not be a feasible option anytime soon. The president’s allies have recently noticed a shift in power, warning that while the early days of the war may have indicated an immediate victory, prolonged U.S. involvement in the conflict has dramatically increased the likelihood of boots on the ground. The changing tide has fueled concern that Trump could draw the country into yet another open-ended Middle East conflict.