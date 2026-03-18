Why Official’s Resignation Letter Over Iran Sent Trump Team Spiraling

Kent’s resignation sparked a maelstrom across Washington, where top Republicans and Trump officials spent the better part of Tuesday disparaging Kent and his work, branding the Trump appointee as a “crazed egomaniac.”

But the backlash was, in large part, due to the fact that Kent’s abrupt exit was announced online and on government letterhead—which caught the president and his staff completely off guard, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Key Republicans ripped Kent apart over the span of 24 hours, including the likes of House Speaker Mike Johnson, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and former White House deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich, who uniformly attacked Kent’s credibility and his influence in the government.