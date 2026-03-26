Trump Reveals “Very Big Present” From Iran That Changed His Mind
“I hope I haven’t screwed up your negotiations,” Trump joked afterward.
Donald Trump is pretty bad at keeping secrets.
The president said on Tuesday that Iran had given the U.S. “a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money,” but wouldn’t say what the present (read: bribe) was at the time. Two days later, the president was unable to keep silent any longer, and excitedly revealed the gift to a crew of reporters at a Cabinet meeting.
“Steve, can I reveal the present?” Trump asked U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.
“You can do anything you want, sir,” Witkoff replied meekly.
“[Iran] said … ‘We are going to let you have eight boats of oil.’ Eight boats. Eight big boats of oil,” Trump said.
The president described not being sure whether Iran was serious, then switching on Fox News and seeing “eight boats that are going right up the middle of Hormuz Strait.… They were Pakistani-flagged. I said, ‘Well, I guess we’re dealing with the right people.’ And actually, they then apologized for something they said, and they said, ‘We’re gonna send two more boats.’”
If this bizarre story is true—Iran previously said it hasn’t been negotiating with the U.S. at all—Pakistan, which has been trying to mediate between the two countries, might not be happy that Trump has made its tactics public.
“I hope I haven’t screwed up your negotiations,” Trump joked to Witkoff.
While eight free oil tankers are nice, the global oil market has been crashing for nearly a month due to Trump’s ridiculous decision to go to war, so it’s not like the vessels are going to reduce gas prices for regular Americans. And despite Trump’s posturing, the conflict doesn’t look to be ending anytime soon.