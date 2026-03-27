Trump Administration Cooked Up Gay Ayatollah Story
There is no credible intelligence to back it up.
The Trump administration wants people to think Iran’s new ayatollah is gay.
Fox News’s Jesse Watters asked President Trump Thursday about the rumor that Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the hard-line cleric tapped to lead Iran, was a closeted gay man.
“Did the CIA tell you that Ayatollah Jr. is gay?” Watters asked.
“Well they did say that, but I don’t know if it was only them. Which puts him off to a bad start in that particular country,” Trump said. In Iran, same-sex acts are punishable by death.
The president then launched into a rant against slogans like “Women for Palestine” and “Gays for Palestine” while claiming that “no Republican has ever gotten the gay vote like I did.”
But there is no credible intelligence supporting claims of the so-called “Gayatollah” and the whole thing is a lie, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, as well as two other sources briefed on the plot, told Zeteo.
“No one [here] gives it any credit; I doubt anybody in the Middle East does either,” one official told the outlet. “It’s some 20-year-old frat boy in the federal government’s idea of a good joke.”
A cohort of administration officials and MAGA insiders teamed up to fabricate a story claiming that intelligence supported gay rumors about Khamenei, who was selected to rule after his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed earlier this month. The story soon showed up as an “EXCLUSIVE” in the New York Post with the headline “Trump briefed that Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is probably gay – and president has priceless reaction.”
“No one [here] gives it any credit; I doubt anybody in the Middle East does either,” one current official told the outlet. “It’s some 20-year-old frat boy in the federal government’s idea of a good joke.”
Trump has claimed that Khamenei is not an acceptable replacement, but admitted he would be open to working with another religious leader as long as they were favorable toward the United States. Now, it seems that his administration is trying to turn Iranians against their new leader.
“We wanted to mindfuck [the Iranians] with gay shit,” one knowledgeable source told Zeteo. A source within the Trump administration told the outlet that one of their MAGA group chats was titled: “gayatollah.”