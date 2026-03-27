WTF Was Elon Musk Doing on a Phone Call With Trump About Iran?
Musk has made his return to the president’s side at the worst possible time—the middle of a war.
President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Nahendra Modi had a phone call on Tuesday to discuss the war in Iran. For no apparent reason, they were joined by billionaire Elon Musk.
Musk—who is a private citizen with no present involvement in government—sat in on the discussion between the two heads of states, though it is unclear if he spoke, The New York Times reported Friday. The call was primarily to discuss Trump’s increasingly out-of-reach goal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
There is literally no rational justification for including the world’s richest man on a call between two national leaders during a global crisis.
Neither the White House nor the Indian government disclosed Musk’s presence on the call.
Several of the billionaire’s companies have been funded by state-owned investment entities in the Middle East, and global financial instability stemming from the war could possibly put those investments at risk. In February, Saudi Arabia’s intelligence company invested $3 million in Musk’s xAI. The company also received funding from Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Musk’s StarLink has signed deals with two of India’s biggest telecom companies, and he’s long sought to get a foothold for Tesla in the Indian markets.
Musk’s presence on Tuesday’s call likely indicates that he and the president are finally getting over their dramatic fallout this summer, sparked by a fight over Trump’s signature “big, beautiful bill.” During his stint as head of the Department of Government Efficiency before that, Musk fired thousands of federal workers, hijacked and dismantled major federal agencies, and waged war on the federal safety net.
It looks like the billionaire may be making his way back into government at the worst possible time.