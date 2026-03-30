Trump Finally Admits Iran War Is About Regime Change

Perhaps the Trump administration has finally given up pushing its original war rationale based on unsubstantiated claims that Iran had obtained the materials to make nuclear weapons. There’s just one problem: last week, Trump claimed that regime change had already been achieved in Iran, and the White House doubled down in a similarly nonsensical fashion.

But it wasn’t true. After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed earlier this month, his son Mojtaba Khamenei, a hard-line cleric, was tapped to replace him. At the same time, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has only further consolidated power.

Trump’s supposedly “serious discussion” for a new regime may be marred by his administration’s childish tactics: just last week, they tried to start a rumor that the new ayatollah was a closeted gay man.