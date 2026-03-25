“Obviously the farm economy that we inherited, the farmers have struggled. They have only made money a few years out of every ten years. We’re working to bring the price of inputs down. The president has signed 18 new trade deals in the last year. Corn is up almost 30 percent, exporting dairy is up. The infrastructure’s being built, it is being put in place,” Rollins replied, avoiding the question initially. She then shared that the U.S. would be snatching fertilizer from Venezuela to make up the difference.

“But in this temporary time with the fertilizer.… The president has opened up lines from Venezuela, the Jones Act Waiver, we’re looking at other places for fertilizer to bring in. But again, it shouldn’t be too disruptive, it’s just a smaller segment of our farmers,” Rollins added.

Fertilizer—like oil—is expensive because President Trump bombed Iran and tried to tariff the entire world, not because of Biden. About one-third of the world’s shipping trade in fertilizer goes through the Strait of Hormuz. Rollins’s admission that they’ll be seizing fertilizer from Venezuela and begging it from others only makes it seem like the Iran war will continue indefinitely, no matter how often Trump signals that it will end soon.