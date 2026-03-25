White House Declares Mission Accomplished on Regime Change in Iran
Meanwhile, the clerical leadership and Revolutionary Guard Corps still hold power.
The next time White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wants to double down on one of Donald Trump’s dubious claims, she should really consult with a dictionary first.
During a press briefing Wednesday, Leavitt was asked about Trump’s comments the day before when he claimed that regime change had been achieved in Iran.
“I mean, has it not?” Leavitt replied, smirking. “Their entire leadership has been killed. And nobody has really seen, or legitimately heard from this alleged new leader. So, wouldn’t you say there has been a change in the regime?”
“There has been a change in the leadership,” the reporter replied.
“There’s been a change in the regime leadership, which is what the president said. So, thank you for confirming he was right,” Leavitt said.
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton—and everyone else with a high school education—disagree with that assessment.
“The faces may change, but the ideology remains the same,” Bolton told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday. “The regime will change when the ayatollahs and the Revolutionary Guard are gone, and we’re not at that point yet, quite obviously. But it’s another way for him to say that we have won the objective and therefore are victorious and can leave.”
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has only consolidated power after the U.S. and Israel launched a series of brutal airstrikes that killed members of the Iranian regime, The Washington Post reported last week.
After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed earlier this month, his son Mojtaba Khamenei, a hard-line cleric, was tapped to replace him. Trump has claimed that Khamenei is not an acceptable replacement, but admitted he would be open to working with another religious leader. His own remarks revealed what was already clear: that his administration has no plan for a postwar Iran.