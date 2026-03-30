College Republicans Director Said Return of Slavery Would Be OK

In that same call, he said that a 15-year-old who was sexually assaulted by her uncle should still deliver the baby, that he was against gay marriage, and questioned women’s right to vote. “I believe they currently have the right to vote. But I’m in favor of probably like a family voting thing,” Schwemmer said, referring to a right-wing proposal to have male heads of households vote for the whole family.

This is just the tip of the iceberg for the current Brigham Young University student who will now potentially become the most important youth outreach operative in the country.

“Appointing Kai Schwemmer, a longtime ally of white supremacist Nick Fuentes, as political director signals the College Republicans of America is normalizing antisemitism and white supremacy, full stop,” often embattled American Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said last week. “Schwemmer has appeared at Fuentes’ conferences, streams on his platform and has spread conspiracy theories about ‘Zionists’ in America.”