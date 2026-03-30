College Republicans Director Said Return of Slavery Would Be OK
Kai Schwmmer kept his racist and sexist live streams for paying fans only.
Recently-appointed College Republicans of America political director Kai Schwemmer—an open supporter of white supremacist commentator Nick Fuentes—can envision a world in which slavery is legal.
The Guardian discovered a paywalled video from July 2025 of Schwemmer debating on the “Modern Day Debate” streaming channel with another right-winger by the name of Shell Shock. They were asked whether they prefer a world where “abortion is banned and slavery is legal” or one where “slavery is banned and abortion is legal.” Shell Shock chose the former. Schwemmer agreed.
In that same call, he said that a 15-year-old who was sexually assaulted by her uncle should still deliver the baby, that he was against gay marriage, and questioned women’s right to vote. “I believe they currently have the right to vote. But I’m in favor of probably like a family voting thing,” Schwemmer said, referring to a right-wing proposal to have male heads of households vote for the whole family.
This is just the tip of the iceberg for the current Brigham Young University student who will now potentially become the most important youth outreach operative in the country.
“Appointing Kai Schwemmer, a longtime ally of white supremacist Nick Fuentes, as political director signals the College Republicans of America is normalizing antisemitism and white supremacy, full stop,” often embattled American Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said last week. “Schwemmer has appeared at Fuentes’ conferences, streams on his platform and has spread conspiracy theories about ‘Zionists’ in America.”