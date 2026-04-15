Trump Sends More Troops to Middle East as He Claims War Basically Over
The thousands of additional troops include those who could conduct ground operations in Iran.
Despite President Trump claiming that the war is almost over, the U.S. is sending thousands more soldiers to the Middle East.
The Washington Post reports that about 6,000 troops are heading to the region on the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier, and about 4,200 troops from the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which can conduct limited ground operations, will arrive in the region at the end of the month. There are already an estimated 50,000 U.S. soldiers in the Middle East, and a two-week ceasefire with Iran is set to expire April 22 unless a peace deal is reached.
Negotiations between Iran and the U.S. could resume this week in Pakistan after hitting an impasse over nuclear enrichment. But Trump’s new blockade on Iranian ports, aimed at forcing Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by squeezing its economy, may not help the situation. Still, the president told Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo that he thinks the war with Iran is “close to over, yeah. I view it as very close to being over.”
“You know what? If I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild that country, and we’re not finished. We’ll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly,” Trump said.
Is Trump planning to escalate the war by sending more troops, or is he trying to intimidate Iran into agreeing to terms more favorable to the U.S.? It’s impossible to say, as Trump is unpredictable and impatient. In fact, it was he who begged for the ceasefire in the first place. The question is whether he’s willing to continue an unpopular war that’s hurting the economy and his poll numbers.