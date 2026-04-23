Trump, 79, Falls Asleep After Bragging That He’s Solved Health Care
The president went to sleep during a White House event on health care affordability.
Our nearly 80-year-old president appears to have nodded off during a meeting, for the umpteenth time.
President Trump’s eyes grew visibly heavy around the halfway point of his televised announcement of a deal with drug company Regeneron on Thursday afternoon, closing fully and reopening multiple times while suited Cabinet members and pharmaceutical executives stood behind him in the Oval Office.
This is the same man who keeps calling former President Joe Biden “Sleepy Joe.”
The last time Trump dozed off publicly was last month during a Cabinet meeting while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ranted against the media’s coverage of the U.S.-Israeli joint war on Iran and Lebanon. And just days before that, he seemed to fall asleep at a press conference about his Memphis Task Force. From the power naps to the unhinged, genocidal Truth Social posts, there is a wealth of evidence that would—at the very least—lead us to question Trump’s present mental acuity.