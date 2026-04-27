German Chancellor Says Trump Is Being Totally “Humiliated” by Iran

“It is quite obvious that the Americans have absolutely no coherent strategy whatsoever,” Merz said to students in his home district of Marsberg. “And the fundamental problem with these kinds of conflicts is always the same: It is not enough to simply get yourself in—you must also figure out how to get yourself out.”

German Chancellor Merz: It is quite obvious that the Americans have absolutely no coherent strategy whatsoever.



And the fundamental problem with these kinds of conflicts is always the same: it is not enough to simply get yourself in—you must also figure out how to get yourself… pic.twitter.com/TnzH5Aea9O — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 27, 2026

Merz’s criticism is a bad sign for Trump, who has complained about a lack of support from European powers for his war with Iran. Merz visited Trump last month and seemed to be on good terms with the president at the time, telling the press that “we are on the same page in terms of getting this terrible regime in Iran away.”

“We will talk about the day after, what will happen then, if they are out,” Merz said March 3, less than a week after the U.S. and Israel began bombing Iran.