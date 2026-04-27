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Trump’s U.S. Mint Is Helping Cartels Launder Their Gold

The Mint buys foreign gold and makes it into Lady Liberty coins marketed as being made from American metal.

The U.S. Mint seal on the side of the building
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The U.S. Mint claims to be a symbol of the founding principles of America, its gold coins a product of the country’s personal success. But that’s not exactly true.

Instead, the U.S. Mint’s gold program is the amalgamation of several illicit sources, effectively serving as the final laundering point for foreign powers and cartels before the precious metal is clean and ready for sale on the international market.

An investigation by The New York Times, published Sunday, followed the money from its origins in dangerous and unlawful mines to American-based refineries as far north as West Point.

The Mint is the biggest name in the global gold coin market. Its profits are a boon to the U.S. Treasury that help to cover various government expenses.

In 1985, Congress banned the agency from making bullion out of foreign gold, an explicit attempt to distance the moneymaking institution from human rights abuses abroad. As a result, purchasing gold from the Mint is supposed to come with a vote of confidence, a promise that the bad actors of the world are not profiting from or exploiting the process.

But the Mint has blatantly and repeatedly violated that law since its implementation, regardless of which party is in charge of Washington. In doing so, it has allowed even some of the country’s most ardent adversaries to pocket cash from American operations.

Gold has become one of the most valuable commodities in the market. An ounce of gold in 1985 was worth, on average, $317, according to a gold tracker hosted by SD Bullion. Today, that same ounce is worth $4,688, nearly five times the value when adjusted for inflation.

The Times tracked hundreds of millions of dollars worth of gold from the far corners of the globe, including a mine in Colombia run by Clan del Golfo, a violent cartel blacklisted by the Treasury Department that traffics in gold alongside cocaine, as well as a Congolese mine that is partly owned by the Chinese government. Even terrorist groups linked to Al Qaeda have gotten into the American gold trade.

With the money they make, the various entities affiliated with the trade are able to wage war, sustain autocracies, and commit murder. Gold mining has funded Sudan’s civil war, which has so far displaced more than 14 million people, and bankrolled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The trade has bolstered Venezuela and Iran, helping the countries overstep economic sanctions.

Locally, the mining has produced toxic results. Many of the mines are just as bad for the environment as they are for the people running them: Portions of the Amazon rainforest have been indiscriminately deforested and polluted in order to make way for the mines. Where gold is found in mud, workers mix in mercury by hand, hoping to bind the metals together. In doing so, they poison themselves and the local ecosystems.

When first approached by the Times, a spokesperson for the Mint said that the agency’s gold came entirely from the U.S. But when confronted by the paper’s findings, the spokesperson changed their tune, claiming instead that the U.S. was the Mint’s “primary” source for gold and that it was taking steps to better track the trade.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whose department oversees the Mint, told the Times that he would open an investigation into the matter.

“This review is focused on ensuring that the U.S. Mint’s gold suppliers comply with the law and strictly satisfy their obligations, and that the Mint takes every step possible to continue to vigorously safeguard our national security and uphold market integrity,” Bessent said in a written statement.

Hafiz Rashid/
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DeSantis Unveils New, Almost Entirely Red Florida Map

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has revealed an aggressively gerrymandered congressional map ahead of the midterms.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stands on stage next to the U.S. and Florida flags.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis released his new proposed congressional map Monday that aims to grab four more Republican seats in the House of Representatives.

DeSantis told Fox News Digital that “Florida got shortchanged in the 2020 census, and we’ve been fighting for fair representation ever since.

“Our population has since grown dramatically, and we have moved from a Democrat majority to a 1.5 million Republican advantage. Drawing maps based on race, which is reflected in our current congressional districts, is unconstitutional and should be prohibited,” DeSantis added, without mentioning that his office also drew the state’s congressional maps in 2022 after the census.

The state House and Senate now have to approve the new map, which would then go to DeSantis’s desk to be signed into law and take effect for November’s midterm elections. If it is passed, the hope is that Republicans would increase their 20–8 congressional seat advance to 24–4.

X screenshot NEW: per Fox News, new FL map proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would target four Dem seats, aiming to convert a 20R-8D delegation to 24R-4D. But in a year like 2026, not all of the 24 seats would be safe for the GOP. More from @CookPolitical soon.

The Democrats most at risk by this proposal are Representatives Kathy Castor, Jared Moskowitz, Darren Soto, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz. But as Cook Political Report’s David Wasserman pointed out, redrawing Castor’s district will risk neighboring Republicans in Tampa Bay, who will suddenly have new Democratic constituents.

DeSantis, just as in 2022, is attempting to get around Florida’s Constitution, which bans legislators from drawing districts with “the intent to favor or disfavor a political party or an incumbent.” He’s trying to claim executive privilege, make the process as opaque as possible to frustrate legal challenges, and then run out the clock on those challenges.

If successful, Republicans hope that their nationwide redistricting will beat out efforts in Democratic-run states like California and Virginia and ultimately stem a backlash against Trump and the GOP this November. But eliminating four safe Democratic seats to create unsafe Republican seats could easily backfire and make the whole effort moot.

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Edith Olmsted/
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Trump Backs Insane Name Change to Make ICE More Popular

Nice.

Two ICE agents wearing camoflage flak jackets stand in an airport terminal.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

President Donald Trump enthusiastically endorsed the idea of changing “ICE” agents into “NICE” agents, in another lame effort to own the libs as his presidency continues to implode.

Last month, Alyssa Marie, a former “journalist” with Project Veritas, the far-right organization known for its hidden-camera stings, pitched a dystopian rebrand for the federal agents charged with carrying out the president’s mass deportation scheme.

“I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday,” she wrote on X.

More than a month later, the president responded enthusiastically to the idea. “GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT,” he wrote on Truth Social Sunday.

MAGA accounts on social media were instantly whipped into a frenzy as they discussed how satisfying it would be to watch the president’s critics melt down because they had to refer to “NICE” agents. While Trump may know how to fire up his own base, it seems that Americans aren’t really interested in an administration whose singular goal is to own the libs.

As of last week, Trump’s approval rating has sunk to less than 40 percent. Some polls have seen him shrink to a second-term low, while others have seen him at the lowest depths of either term in office. While Trump’s latest dive bomb is a direct result of his reckless military campaign in Iran, ICE’s lawless actions are playing no small part in the president’s slow fall from grace.

American voters have borne witness to ICE agents’ use of threats and intimidation, excessive force, warrantless searches or arrests, racial profiling, and wrongful detentions. ICE has detained hundreds of children, and families of mixed legal status are being regularly torn apart by the administration’s relentless immigration crackdown. Federal immigration agents were also responsible for the deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota.

But sure. Call them “NICE.” It won’t get you reelected.

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Hafiz Rashid/
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DOJ Tries to Kill Lawsuit Against Trump’s Ballroom After Shooting

The Justice Department is already using the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting to push forward Trump’s ballroom.

President Donald Trump salutes and First Lady Melania Trump puts a hand on her heart.
Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, April 25

The White House is already using Saturday’s shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner to try and get a lawsuit against President Trump’s ballroom dropped.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche posted a letter on X Sunday night to lawyers for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which is suing to stop the ballroom’s construction. The letter demands the organization dismiss its “frivolous lawsuit,” claiming the shooting proved the necessity of the ballroom as a “safe space.”

X screenshot Acting AG Todd Blanche @DAGToddBlanche It’s time to build the ballroom. (screenshot of letter)

“Yesterday’s assassination attempt on President Trump proves, yet again, that the White House ballroom is essential for the safety and security of the President, his family, his cabinet, and his staff,” the letter, signed by Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate, states.

“Put simply, your lawsuit helps put the lives of the President, his family, and his staff at grave risk. I hope yesterday’s narrow miss will help you finally realize the folly of a lawsuit that literally serves no purpose except to stop President Trump no matter the cost,” the letter added.

Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday morning about how “what happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE.”

It’s almost astonishing at how quickly the administration came up with this excuse for the ballroom, trivializing an actual assassination attempt on the president and top Cabinet officials. Just hours after the shooting, some of the president’s most fervent MAGA supporters were posting about the need for a ballroom for the safety of the president and the first family, giving fodder to conspiracy theorists.

X screenshot MeidasTouch @MeidasTouch MAGA accounts tweet in unison about the need for a White House ballroom following WHCD incident (screenshot of X posts about White House ballroom)

Their argument is hollow: This wasn’t a White House event, and thus, wouldn’t have been held at the White House—so no ballroom would have helped him. Moreover, the president is going to have to leave the White House grounds for events, and shouldn’t be hiding from interacting with the American people in a gilded ballroom. The idea that this bloated, ethically compromised monstrosity on the White House grounds is somehow necessary for safety reasons is a joke.

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Melania Trump Tries to Cancel Jimmy Kimmel—Again

The first lady is attacking the late-night television host over a joke he made days before the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

First Lady Melania Trump stands near a group of people including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Melania Trump at a White House press briefing following the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, on April 25.

First lady Melania Trump is calling on ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel for a joke he made well before any shots were fired at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, calling the late night talk show host a “coward” whose jokes deepen “the political sickness within America.“

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy—his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,” she wrote Monday morning on X. “People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.”

X screenshot First Lady Melania Trump @FLOTUS Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community. 10:19 AM · Apr 27, 2026 · 1.5M Views

The first lady framed her comments as if Kimmel’s joke directly contributed to the shooting Saturday. That was not the case.

“Our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,” Kimmel said at a parodied version of the dinner Thursday.

Two days later, suspected gunman Cole Allen attempted a shooting at the Correspondents’ Dinner, resulting in chaos. And while Kimmel’s joke aged poorly (just like White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s comment about “shots” being fired at the dinner), his joke wasn’t what led to Trump being in danger.

If the first lady is so upset by Kimmel’s comments, she should spend some time scrolling Truth Social—her husband was just making genocidal threats to Iran last month.

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Here’s Why Shooter Was Able to Get So Close to Correspondents’ Dinner

The event had some major security flaws, security experts admitted.

Law enforcement surrounds the Washington Hilton Hotel after shots were fired at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
Andrew Leyden/Getty Images
Law enforcement surrounds the Washington Hilton Hotel after shots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner devolved into a chaotic scene Saturday after a gunman rushed past security. Afterward, multiple current and former law enforcement agents told MS NOW that there were three glaring security issues that may have made this possible.  

First was the reliance on a single security checkpoint. Fox News’s Bill Melugin recounted how he entered the Washington Hilton by simply flashing his ticket. To enter a pre-party at the venue, guests did not have to present identification or submit to security screenings. 

“Only once it was time to get into the main ballroom for the dinner did we pass through magnetometers, empty our pockets, and get a pat down. And even that checkpoint was just outside of the dinner room,” Melugin wrote on X Sunday. 

The security checkpoint was set up only a staircase away from the ballroom entrance to avoid interfering with the hotel’s other guests. Staffers at the security checkpoint weren’t paying as close attention after the dinner began, because they were not expecting additional arrivals, a current Secret Service agent told MS NOW.

Second, many of the security officials who spoke with MS NOW also voiced concerns over the apparently chaotic evacuation efforts. Why was Vice President JD Vance escorted off the stage before President Donald Trump? A Secret Service official told MS NOW that Trump’s security team believed the ballroom was safe, and took a moment to ensure an underground walkway was secure before escorting the president there. Trump admitted later that he’d intentionally slowed down his own departure. He was also seen tripping on the way out. 

WTOP News documented a staggered departure for other administration officials. Minutes after Trump fled, a security team swarmed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s table. Shortly after, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche were escorted out of the room. Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel waited for several minutes before being evacuated. 

And finally, it seems that in general, security officials questioned whether the Washington Hilton was a suitable venue for an event hosting the president of the United States and multiple Cabinet members. “Hotel guests could still come and go, no checking credentials nor physical screening outside of area, just the [magnetometers] near the ballroom,” one former Secret Service official told MS NOW. “Considering the VP and Cabinet members were there, there should have been more security.”

One former presidential detail leader told MS NOW: “I hate that venue. Too much working against you.”

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Trump’s New Immigration Judges Include a Men’s Rights Lawyer

Donald Trump’s newly hired immigration judges have very little relevant experience.

A sign for immigration court
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Trump administration is attempting to clear its immigration backlog by cramming the court system with MAGA-aligned “deportation judges.”

Across the country, there are 700 immigration judges tasked with handling more than three million immigration cases. The Justice Department has fired more than 100 immigration judges since Donald Trump returned to office, according to an investigation by The Washington Post. A similar number have retired.

To replace them all, the agency has opened a massive recruitment drive, offering up the specialized bench to some 140 individuals who, for the most part, have no experience practicing immigration law. Instead, some of the newly hired judges include a divorce lawyer who swore to “fight exclusively for the rights of men,” a Minnesota attorney who backed the ICE raids in Minneapolis that resulted in two U.S. citizens being killed by federal agents, and a judge who denied humanitarian protection to a Serbian immigrant because he didn’t look “overtly gay.”

These people are being installed following “completely inadequate and highly biased” training, Christopher Day, a former immigration judge, told Congress in March.

Former judges said that the hiring process, historically, could take months or even years. Their training involved five weeks observing court hearings, participating in mock trials, and practicing cases alongside their mentors before judging cases on their own. The National Association of Immigration Judges told the Post that the DOJ has since cut training down to three weeks.

Ex-judges who were forced out claim that the administration is attempting to excise dissent from the judiciary, singling out those who have ruled against the government, reported the Post.

“They’re trying to create a malleable workforce that will do what they want without question,” Kerry Doyle, an ICE official turned immigration judge, told the paper. She was hired under Joe Biden and fired last year before her tenure even began. “That’s what I think the goal is.”

The Trump administration has made mass deportation a cornerstone of its immigration agenda, repeatedly pledging to deport as many as one million people per year while Trump is in office. Under ex–Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Justice Department massively reallocated its resources toward arresting and prosecuting noncriminal immigrants, dropping tens of thousands of criminal probes in the process.

Much to the chagrin of Trump’s supporters, the actual exit numbers have been lagging. In a December memo, the Department of Homeland Security revealed that it had deported some 605,000 individuals since Trump’s return, a figure that it artificially fluffed by claiming that DHS law enforcement had also encouraged 1.9 million people to “voluntarily self-deport.”

Immigration court is one of the final, legally required steps before the Trump administration can throw the people out of the country, though the administration seems content to ignore the limitations of the law. Instead, the DOJ has attempted to ram cases through the system in an attempt to meet the White House’s demands, placing an enormous and unusual burden on America’s judges.

Six federal judges were fired just this month for prioritizing the law over the White House agenda. At least two had ruled against high-profile deportation cases in the last year.

The Justice Department’s rightward shift into the MAGA agenda has sparked concern among those in the legal community, who have argued that the agency’s recent politicization has undermined public confidence in immigration courts altogether. Some attorneys have expressed concern that even individuals who are likely to be granted asylum might avoid participating in the system, ironically avoiding the process of becoming documented for fear of being deported at the courthouse.

“It sends a message that: Don’t trust these courts,” Muzaffar A. Chishti, a senior fellow at the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute, told the Post. “That is not good for the immigrants, it’s not good for the rule of law, and it’s not good for the ultimate integrity and reputation of our court system.”

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Supreme Court Approves Texas Republicans’ Gerrymandered Voting Map

Republicans just got another helping hand from the Supreme Court in the redistricting war.

Supreme Court and U.S. flag
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Supreme Court has given the Texas GOP a gerrymandering victory—just one week after the Democratic gerrymandering victory at the polls in Virginia. 

In a 6–3 decision along ideological lines on Monday, the Supreme Court reversed a lower district court ruling that blocked Republican redistricting efforts in Texas and reinstated a map designed to help Republicans add more seats to Congress. This new map could potentially flip five Texas House seats from blue to red, which could help Republicans maintain their paper-thin majority in the midterms.  

The party that freaked out and called foul after Virginia’s redistricting referendum will now celebrate its own victory—although it’s unclear how much it will really help them given President Donald Trump’s massively unpopular tenure.

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Is This Trump Post What Finally Provoked Alleged WHCD Shooter?

The suspected gunman at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner had some thoughts on the president’s Christianity.

President Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, April 25
Nathan Howard/Getty Images

The alleged White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter critiqued the Trump administration constantly on BlueSky, and was particularly upset by the president’s AI Jesus post earlier this month.

Cole Allen, who described himself as a Protestant Christian—contradicting President Trump’s claim that Allen “hates” Christians—called members of the Trump administration “satanic idolators” after Trump shared the image of himself as Jesus Christ.

“I’m not sure that you can work for this admin and be *any flavor of genuine christian believer* and see Trump post something like this without understanding, at some level, deep down, that you are fucking damned, even if you’ll never admit it to anyone,” one of his reposts read. Allen even cited the Book of Revelation in response, writing that “there will be no rest day or night for those who worship the beast and its image, or for anyone who receives the mark of its name.”

Allen shared similar sentiments in his supposed manifesto.

“As a Christian, you should turn the other cheek.… Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial. I’m not a schoolkid blown up or a child starved or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration,” he wrote. “Turning the other cheek when *someone else* is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.”

These are not the words of someone who hates Christians or Christianity, regardless of what Trump and the greater right wing say. Allen is expected to be charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence and with assault of a federal officer on Monday.

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Trump Erupts After Being Confronted With Alleged Shooter’s Manifesto

President Trump doesn’t want to hear about why the suspected gunman targeted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

President Donald Trump stands and looks on at the White House Correspondents Dinner.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, April 25

President Donald Trump was infuriated after hearing the alleged White House Correspondents’ Dinner gunman’s manifesto, and lashed out at a reporter who asked him about it.

On Sunday, CBS’s Norah O’Donnell interviewed Trump on 60 Minutes, and told him, “The so-called manifesto is a stunning thing to read.

“I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” O’Donnell quoted directly. Then, she asked Trump, “What’s your reaction to that?”

“I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would because you’re horrible people. Horrible people. Yeah, he did write that. I’m not a rapist. I didn’t rape anybody. I’m not a pedophile—” Trump began to rant, before O’Donnell tried to cut in.

“Do you think he was referring to you?” she asked.

“Excuse me, excuse me. I’m not a pedophile. You read that crap from some sick person. Uh, I got associated with stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated. Your friends on the other side of the plate are the ones that were involved with, let’s say, Epstein or other things,” Trump said.

“But I said to myself, ‘You know, I’ll do this interview, and they’ll probably,’—I read the manifesto—you know he’s a sick person. You should be ashamed of yourself, reading that, because I’m not any of those things, and I was never—excuse me, excuse me,” Trump continued, cutting off O’Donnell when she tried to interject with a question. “You shouldn’t be reading that on 60 Minutes. You’re a disgrace. Go ahead, let’s finish the interview.”

The words “pedophile” and “rapist” clearly triggered Trump during the interview, because he immediately went into full-on denial mode and attacked O’Donnell simply for repeating the shooter’s manifesto. An assassination attempt is a gravely serious event, but those words made Trump quickly grow furious because they referenced his connections to Jeffrey Epstein and a New York judge’s ruling nearly three years ago that said he could legally be called a rapist. At that moment, Trump was more upset about those accusations than the attempt on his life.

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