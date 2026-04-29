Hegseth’s Own Words on Illegal Military Orders Come Back to Bite Him
Pete Hegseth accused a Democratic representative of making a “partisan point.” Then she revealed whom she was quoting.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s blind loyalty to the Trump administration has put him at odds with his own beliefs.
During a House Armed Services Committee hearing Wednesday, New Hampshire Representative Maggie Goodlander asked Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine if he agreed with a statement that America’s “military won’t follow unlawful orders.” Without hesitation, Caine answered: “I do.”
Hegseth, however, was quick to pick a bone with the benign principle—an inclination that immediately morphed into a liability for the Pentagon chief as he tripped over what turned out to be a quote from his own mouth.
“Mr. Hegseth, do you agree with that statement?” asked Goodlander.
“I do, but understand what you’re insinuating is a partisan point,” said Hegseth.
“I’m not, I’m actually quoting you directly, Mr. Hegseth, from April 12, 2016, and I appreciate that on the record you’ve clarified this important principle,” Goodlander said.
At the time, Hegseth had told an audience that he believed there “had to be consequences for abject war crimes.”
“That’s why the military said it won’t follow unlawful orders from their commander-in-chief. There’s a standard, there’s an ethos. There’s a belief that we are above so many things that our enemies or others would do,” Hegseth said in footage uncovered by CNN.
But Hegseth’s belief system has obviously morphed in the decade since. Last November, six Democratic members of the House and Senate—a coalition of veterans and former national security professionals that included Goodlander and Senator Mark Kelly—urged U.S. servicemembers not to “give up the ship.”
In a video statement posted to Facebook, the bloc repeated that America’s military and intelligence communities “can” and “must … refuse illegal orders,” echoing Hegseth’s prior remarks. They made no reference to disobeying the Trump administration directly, only reminding people to uphold the Constitution.
The White House did not take the missive in stride. Instead, Donald Trump called for the coalition’s execution, writing on Truth Social that their behavior was “punishable by DEATH!”
Hegseth then attempted to censure Kelly, claiming that the retired U.S. Navy captain should not be afforded the same First Amendment protections as the general population. A judge did not agree, and the case was tossed in February.