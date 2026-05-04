Trump Threatens Iran as His Plan for Strait of Hormuz Disintegrates
Trump is warning that Iran will be “blown off the face of the earth.”
The war on Iran is very much back on, and President Trump is making more genocidal threats.
Iran on Monday bombed a South Korean ship and civilian sites in the United Arab Emirates, in the wake of President Trump’s announcement that the United States would be using its Navy to force ships through Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as part of “Project Freedom.” The U.S. military also stated that it sank six Iranian small boats, and that Iran has fired missiles and drones at other vessels in the strait.
This has sent the president into a rage.
If the Iranians try to target U.S. ships in this area they will be “blown off the face of the earth,” Trump told Fox News’s Trey Yingst on Monday afternoon.
“We have more weapons and ammunition at a much higher grade than we had before,” he warned.
Iran’s attack on the UAE is the first since the ceasefire was declared one month ago, as escalating tensions threaten to once again reignite a wider conflict in the region.
It’s clear Trump’s plan to take control of the Strait of Hormuz wasn’t well thought out. Did Trump really expect the Iranian government to just cave to his demands?
The president announced Monday afternoon that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine will hold a press conference Tuesday morning, shortly after begging South Korea to join the war following the attack on its ship.