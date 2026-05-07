Trump Launches Plan to Revoke Passports as He Also Pushes Voter ID
The State Department plans to revoke the passports of Americans who owe child support. Meanwhile, Republicans are pushing for strict laws where a passport would be necessary.
The State Department plans to start revoking U.S. passports from anyone who owes more than $100,000 in child support, as Republicans nationwide push stringent voter ID laws.
The Associated Press reports that the revocations could begin as early as Friday and would apply to about 2,700 passport holders. The AP first reported about the plan in February. The department plans to expand it in the future to those who owe as little as $2,500 in child support payments. That would increase the number of people who would lose their passports by thousands.
It’s an expansion of an existing policy that applies only to people who renew their passports. Now, the Department of Health and Human Services will notify the State Department of all past-due child support payments of more than $2,500, and anyone in that group will have their passports revoked.
“We are expanding a commonsense practice that has been proven effective at getting those who owe child support to pay their debt,” Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar told the AP. “Once these parents resolve their debts, they can once again enjoy the privilege of a U.S. passport.”
Anyone who loses their passport under the program will be notified that they can’t travel overseas, and would have to apply for a new passport once their debt is settled. Any American overseas when their passport is revoked will have to get an emergency travel document from a U.S. embassy or consulate.
In February, after the AP first reported on the planned program, the State Department said it had “seen data that hundreds of parents took action and resolved their arrears with state authorities since news broke that the State Department would start proactively revoking passports.”
“While we can’t confirm the causation in all of those cases, we are taking this action precisely to impel these parents to do the right thing by their children and by U.S. law,” the department said.
The program may bring benefits to families who haven’t received child support, but has the added dimension of aiding President Trump’s proposed voter ID law, the Save Act. That bill would require more stringent forms of identification, such as passports and birth certificates, at the polls. Currently, the Save Act is stalled in Congress, but if it passes, many Americans who owe child support could be left without the ability to vote.