Trump Has Made Bank Off Stocks From Companies With Federal Contracts
Donald Trump has bought and sold millions of dollars in stock from tech companies and government contractors.
Donald Trump’s blatant corruption just got even more outrageous.
A recent financial disclosure revealed that the president bought and sold millions of dollars worth of stocks in tech companies and government contractors, including Palantir and Nvidia, NOTUS reported Friday.
On February 10, Donald Trump purchased between $1 million and $5 million worth of stock in Nvidia, a massive AI chip maker. A week later, Nvidia announced a major computer processing power deal with Meta. Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO, has spent more than a year cozying up to Trump.
Trump previously purchased between $500,000 and $1 million worth of Nvidia stock on January 6, after clearing the sale of Nvidia’s H200 chips, the company’s second-most powerful AI chip, to China. A week later, the Commerce Department officially approved the sale. This week, after Huang traveled with Trump to China, the Commerce Department cleared 10 Chinese firms to buy Nvidia’s chips—making way for Trump to make millions more.
Also on January 6, Trump purchased between $50,000 and $100,000 worth of stock in AMD, another AI semiconductor company, which was authorized to sell their chips to Chinese customers a week later. Trump purchased at least $740,000 in AMD stock last quarter, according to NOTUS.
In the first quarter of 2026, Trump also purchased at least $260,000 worth of stock in Palantir, a private weapons manufacturer with hefty government contracts and ties to the president.
In January, Trump bought between $65,000 to $150,000 of Palantir stock, and sold between $1.1 million and roughly $5.3 million of it in February. That same month, Palantir won a billion-dollar purchasing agreement with the Department of Homeland Security to use the company’s software to aid Trump’s sweeping deportation efforts.
In March, Trump purchased between $200,000 and $500,000 in Palantir stock. Last month, Trump made a public call for people to buy stock in Palantir—including the stock’s ticker symbol in his social media post—in an obvious effort at market manipulation. A few weeks later, Palantir landed yet another major federal contract.
Trump’s May 14 financial disclosure showed that the president has shifted away from his prior strategy of investing mostly in corporate and municipal bonds, and had made more than 3,600 individual stock and other financial trades during the first three months of 2026.
In a statement to NOTUS, the White House said that Trump and his family were not responsible for their investments, or notified of their trades.
For Trump to get rich off of companies he regulates is insanely corrupt, but not necessarily surprising from the president who runs several schemes to get rich from the Oval Office. That said, Americans should not stand for it, nor for any lawmakers who sit idly by and watch it happen.