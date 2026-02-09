Trump Begs People to Keep Liking Him as His Global Popularity Tanks
Donald Trump urged people not to “take the bait” as reports of his failings abound.
Donald Trump’s White House is urging Americans not to be “Panicans” as the president’s approval ratings continue to slip around the world.
In an article published Monday titled “Don’t Be a Panican. We’re Winning—and We’re Not Slowing Down,” the White House begged Americans not to “take the bait” presented by the “Fake News and Radical Left.” Instead, they should embrace the government’s “undeniable” truth.
“America is safer, stronger, richer, and more secure than at any point in decades,” the White House said. Who said propaganda had to be subtle?
What exactly is the “bait” the White House is worried Americans will take? What they’re seeing with their very own eyes. In the last month, the Trump administration has overseen and defended the killing of two American citizens in broad daylight, detained children, and terrorized immigrants and protesters.
If the White House was actually concerned about Trump’s popularity, the president could try to stay away from the easy pitfalls of harassing Olympic athletes and one of the most popular musicians in the world. And there’s also the matter of sharing videos so appallingly racist that one Republican said he was “praying” it wasn’t real. (It was.)
The truth is that the so-called “Panicans” are coming, because panic is spreading. A recent poll found that the majority of Americans believed that Trump’s first year in office was a failure—and that was before any of the stuff in the previous paragraph happened! Things have gotten so bad that even voters without a college degree—one of Trump’s key demographics—are abandoning the president.
Where exactly does the White House hope to redirect your attention? To the Dow Jones Industrial average, which closed at above 50,000 points last week. Meanwhile, Americans are staring down the most dismal jobs market since the pits of the pandemic, and many grocery store items only become more expensive—despite the president’s repeated promises to lower them.
As George Orwell wrote, “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” Of course, the “most essential command” of a fascist regime should never include a stupid word the president made up—but really, what could be more Orwellian than that?