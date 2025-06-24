Stephen Miller’s Sketchy Ties to Palantir Exposed in New Report

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller owns a massive stake in Palantir, which stands to make millions off of Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration crackdown, according to the Project on Government Oversight.

Miller’s public financial disclosure report said that the ghoulish Homeland Security adviser owns between $100,001 and $250,000 in assets at the defense company. Miller reportedly acquired the stock after Trump exited the White House in 2021, but sometime before he enacted his sprawling plan to bolster immigration enforcement. The data had been revised as recently as June 4.

Last month, the Trump administration tapped Palantir to help build a massive system to allow federal agencies to better share their data with each other, creating a huge database that will serve as a surveillance tool for the state. Palantir has also been angling to get involved with the U.S. Navy’s efforts to fast-track warship building.

Palantir has been the highest performing company on the S&P in 2025, with its stock price surging 80 percent this year alone.

Given Miller’s involvement in Immigration and Customs Enforcement, his financial stake in Palantir should raise significant concerns over potential conflicts of interest. Should he direct an update of DHS’s digital systems, Palantir could stand as a likely beneficiary.

Virginia Canter, chief counsel for ethics and anti-corruption at Democracy Defenders Fund, told POGO that Miller was walking a thin line. “If he hasn’t stepped over the line, he’s just on the verge of it,” Canter said.

“I just don’t think anybody would be comfortable with him keeping this stock,” she added.

Trump’s immigration crackdown is already sure to line the pockets of many surveillance and private prison companies—now it might make one of his closest advisers a pretty penny, too.